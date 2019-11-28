Instead of just celebrating Thanksgiving like everyone else, George Washington University opted to hold a “Transgiving” event on Sunday.

The event was part of the university’s “Trans Awareness Week 2019,” which also included a “Class Council Drag Show.”

“Transgiving” was hosted by a word-salad of liberal buzzword student groups, which included Transgender and Non-binary Students of GW, Students for Indigenous and Native American Rights with Trans Awareness Week Committee

“Lots of food (including vegan options) and lots of trans, non-binary, & queer folks (and allies)! You don’t have to be trans to eat the food, you can be non-binary or genderqueer or agender or genderfluid or bigender or femme or masc or andro or… an ally!” GW’s event listing read. “And since we are using the terminology of ‘Thanksgiving,’ we want to give space to the Native American and Indigenous communities for which the season is especially taxing. As such, Students for Indigenous and Native American Rights have graciously offered to speak about the impacts of colonialism on Indigenous genders throughout the world.”

Campus Reform noted that another event titled “HRTea Party” sought to “inform students about hormone therapy, and specifically invites students who are questioning whether the therapy is right for them.”

“Whether you’ve been on hormones for years or you’re still questioning if they’re right for you, grab a cup of tea (or coffee), some trans pride cupcakes, ask questions, give answers, and share your experiences,” the event description states.

