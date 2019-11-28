https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/happy-thanksgiving-2019/

Happy Thanksgiving 2019–
Let us Thank the Lord for our rights and freedom which come from God.

1 Chronicles 29:11-13
“Yours, O LORD, is the greatness and the power
and the glory and the majesty and the splendor,
for everything in heaven and earth is yours.
Yours, O LORD, is the kingdom;
you are exalted as head over all.

Wealth and honor come from you;
you are the ruler of all things.
In your hands are strength and power
to exalt and give strength to all.

Now, our God, we give you thanks,
and praise your glorious name.”

We have much to be thankful for this year.

Here is a picture from Hong Kong today where US flags are flying.

And President Trump posted this Thanksgiving Day message this morning.

