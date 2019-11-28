Happy Thanksgiving 2019–

Let us Thank the Lord for our rights and freedom which come from God.



1 Chronicles 29:11-13

“Yours, O LORD, is the greatness and the power

and the glory and the majesty and the splendor,

for everything in heaven and earth is yours.

Yours, O LORD, is the kingdom;

you are exalted as head over all.

Wealth and honor come from you;

you are the ruler of all things.

In your hands are strength and power

to exalt and give strength to all.

Now, our God, we give you thanks,

and praise your glorious name.”

We have much to be thankful for this year.

Here is a picture from Hong Kong today where US flags are flying.

#Thanksgiving2019 has a powerful meaning for the #HongKongProtester. American flags abound. A large crowd gathers in appreciation of the passage and @realDonaldTrump’s signing into law of the #HKHumanRightsandDemocracyAct – at Edinburgh Place in central HK #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/noTEzCf8Ho — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) November 28, 2019

And President Trump posted this Thanksgiving Day message this morning.

This is Washington’s #Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1789.

“It is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor”#America #gratitude https://t.co/tvvgqYvePw — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) November 28, 2019

