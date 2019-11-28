Is Hillary Clinton stalking up on hot sauce as she prepares for a 2020 White House run?

Hillary was spotted in the hot sauce aisle at a Chappaqua grocery store this week.

Of course they bumped into @HillaryClinton in the hot sauce aisle LOL “I’m thankful to have met the legitimate President!” We can all agree these kids already have had the best Thanksgiving EVER! pic.twitter.com/1FoStk8pmv — Tom D’Angora (@TomDangora) November 28, 2019

Hillary sure loves her hot sauce!

She always keeps a bottle of it in her purse…or so she told black radio hosts in 2016 on the campaign trail.

“What’s something that you always carry with you?” the radio host asked Hillary.

“Hot sauce,” Hillary said.

“I just want you know that everyone is going to say, okay, she’s pandering to black people,” one of the radio hosts said.

“Is it workin?” Hillary responded in her fake southern accent.

WATCH:

@HillaryClinton is in #Formation with her hot sauce swag! Who will you be voting for in tonight’s Primary election?https://t.co/uouS14B9mc — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) April 19, 2016

It is almost December which means it would be a little late to jump into the 2020 race, but maybe Hillary is stalking up on hot sauce as she prepares to make a run for the White House.

