The campaign account belonging to Danielle Stella, the Republican hoping to unseat Ilhan Omar in 2020, has been permanently banned from Twitter for saying that the representative should be tried and hanged for treason if she passed sensitive information to Iran.

The 31-year-old candidate also posted the same sentiments on her Telegram channel and on Facebook.

Stella’s tweet was in response to reports about a testimony from Kuwaiti-born Canadian businessman Alan Bender given before a Florida judge during the trial of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Thani. He claimed that Rep. Omar is a “Qatari asset” and acted as a conduit for information to Iran.

Rep. Omar’s office has denied the assertions from Bender and said that it is Saudi Arabian propaganda.

“Since the day she was elected, Saudi Arabian trolls and mouthpieces have targeted Omar with misinformation and conspiracy theories. The latest, outlandishly absurd story from a Saudi-funded media outlet is, of course, false and only the latest in that trend,” Rep. Omar’s office said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Hill on Wednesday that “the account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

Stella’s official campaign account was also removed from the platform.

Not a good look when Danielle Stella has both of her accts suspended trying to beat Ilhan Omar.

It pretty difficult to be so hateful that your campaign’s official Twitter acct is suspended. pic.twitter.com/xe5VMHfN7M — CB22 (@22CB22CB) November 27, 2019

After a news outlet reported on Stella’s tweet, she quoted it and repeated the sentiment — adding a hanged stick figure.

Prior to her suspension, Stella was perhaps best known for her support of QAnon, a group that believes President Donald Trump and others are secretly fighting a global ring of elite pedophiles.

The post Ilhan Omar Challenger Banned From Twitter For Saying the Rep. Should Be Hanged for Treason if She Passed Info to Iran appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.