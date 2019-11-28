This was a much quieter week in the Democrats’ impeachment push against President Donald Trump. There are no more public impeachment hearings currently scheduled for the House Intelligence Committee, and Congress is on recess this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

I have written numerous columns over the past week expressing concern over the nature of the White House and congressional Republicans’ current “no quid pro quo” procedural line of impeachment defense argumentation. It is far better, as I argued after the testimony last week of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, to make the substantive argument that attaching strings to the doling out of politically unpopular U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign aid simply cannot rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

One alluring alternative line of impeachment defense argumentation, that I presented this week at both The Daily Wire and the New York Post, is to argue that Trump’s conduct on the phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart amounts to constitutionally protected free speech. Let the Democrats fall on the sword of impeaching over the president’s deployment of constitutionally protected speech to achieve his desired foreign policy ends. As I wrote: “How on earth can the president of the United States be impeached for engaging in constitutionally protected speech? How on earth can the president’s deployment of constitutionally protected speech, in the context of foreign policy, amount to [a deed] that merits impeachment less than one year away from a presidential election? Has everyone in our politics who has engaged in a quid pro quo committed an offense that requires removal from office? If so, can we even have a functioning political system in the first instance?”

National polling remains narrowly in favor of impeachment. As of November 27, 2019, FiveThirtyEight indicates that Americans now support impeachment by a 5.3% margin. This margin has actually substantially increased since last week’s Election Wire, when it stood at a mere 0.7%. Nonetheless, impeachment increasingly polls underwater in many of the key swing states for next November; for example, a recent Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin registered voters showed that voters opposed impeachment by a 13% margin. It therefore seems entirely plausible — perhaps likely — that House Democrats’ über-partisan impeachment stunt will backfire and ultimately redound against their political interests.

Moving forward, the Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) House Judiciary Committee will hold its own initial impeachment-related hearing next week, as the impeachment drama moves away from Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) House Intelligence Committee. As reported by Politico, “The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, will feature a panel of constitutional experts and focus on the definition of an impeachable offense and the ‘procedural application of the impeachment process,’ according to committee aides.” It is unclear why Americans need a House Judiciary Committee, in the year 2019, to discuss the “definition of an impeachable offense”; Alexander Hamilton long ago told us in The Federalist No. 65 that the Constitution’s “high crimes and misdemeanor” impeachment criterion entails “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.”

This piece will be frequently updated.