Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in an upcoming documentary slammed Joe Biden’s handling of his confirmation process in 1991.

Biden, now a Democratic presidential frontrunner, chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time. He has since faced renewed scrutiny over how he treated Anita Hill, the woman who accused Thomas of sexual assault.

ABC News first got a look at the film, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” which is set to be released in early 2020, nearly 30 years after Thomas assumed his spot on the nation’s highest court.

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff,'” Thomas says in the film.

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern day liberal,” he said of the experience. “They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you.”

Manifold Productions described the film as a way to “tell the Clarence Thomas story truly and fully, without cover-ups or distortions.”