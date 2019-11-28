A New York Times report alleging that the FBI never attempted to place undercover agents within Trump’s campaign for president is one of the ways the media is attempting to pre-spin Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the matter, Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Thursday.

Chaffetz, in an appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday, said the New York Times article was “true to script” for the Democrats.

“By its very definition, a FISA application is a warrant to spy on somebody,” Chaffetz said. “This person, Carter Page, happened to be on the Trump campaign. So, the mere fact that they’re trying to discredit that says a lot about the weakness of their case and their allegations.”

“But, the reality is this happened and the Inspector General— this will be his fifth report that he’s come out with regarding the FBI at the highest echelons. And, let’s also remember: they didn’t spend 18 months working on this to say, ‘Hey, everything went swimmingly at the Department of Justice,’” Chaffetz added.

The New York Times reported that the “Russia inquiry review is expected to undercut” President Donald Trump’s claim that the FBI spied on him and is expected to include evidence that the agency “was careless and unprofessional” in wiretapping FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Chaffetz said the Times article is a “key flashing light” that signals that the FBI should be worried.

Horowitz’s report is expected to be released on December 9, and Horowitz will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website.