Wednesday in Iowa, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she was in Iowa campaigning for president to fight the “powerful forces that have tied to sow hate and division among us and really get Americans to turn on each other.”

Harris said, “This is a very challenging time in our nation. I do believe this is a moment where we must all renew our commitment to the rule of law, to our system of democracy, and to our system of justice. We got to fight for that and the integrity if all those things we have to fight for.”

She continued, “But it’s also a season that requires us to really reflect for all we have to be thankful for. And I’m thankful for so much. And I hope that when people sit around the Thanksgiving table with family with friends and where there may be disagreement, we all move a little closer to finding those things we have in common.”

She added, “There have been so many powerful forces that have tied to sow hate and division among us and really get Americans to turn on each other. We need to heal. So we got to fight for our democracy, but we also need to fight for our unity.”

She concluded, “Loving our country means fighting for the best of who we are, and that’s what I’m doing.”

