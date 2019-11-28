Toy giant LEGO has taken a jab at Tesla and Elon Musk in a social media post adding to the widespread mockery of Musk’s recently unveiled “Cybertruck.” LEGO claims its version of the truck of the future is “guaranteed shatterproof,” a reference to Musk’s failed product demo.

TechCrunch reports that following Tesla’s disastrous unveiling of its new electric “Cybertruck” pickup truck, toy manufacturer LEGO has posted a tweet taking a shot at the firm. Seemingly inspired by the Cybertruck and its squarish design, LEGO has unveiled its sleek new truck model: a LEGO brick on wheels.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019

In a tweet that reads: “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof,” LEGO takes a jab at the Cybertruck and the car’s supposedly shatterproof windows which were both smashed by Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen during a test in which he threw a steel ball at the car.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed since then that the windows only broke due to previous hits to the driver side door of the vehicle with a rubber sledgehammer — but both the driver side and rear passenger door windows broke when tested by von Holzhausen.

LEGO isn’t the first to joke about the Cybertrucks blocky design, across Twitter many others have joined in on mocking the car. A few of these tweets can be seen below:

My Cybertruck came with no wheels or windows. pic.twitter.com/zrDvcIdxDC — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) November 27, 2019

Cars 4 coming soon to Disney+ featuring all new characters like Chad the Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/D0zyiZRELK — Fiverr (@fiverr) November 26, 2019

Yup I knew I saw that damn cyber truck somewhere pic.twitter.com/ZMUtr06dfE — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) November 27, 2019

Elon musk unveils new cyber truck circa 2019 pic.twitter.com/ererupVpEX — Horror By Numbers (@Horrorbythe) November 26, 2019

Elon Musk has claimed that since the event, 250,000 people have placed $100 deposits for the Cybertruck. But many others have taken issue with the Cybertruck and some of the tests Tesla performed to show the vehicle’s power.

Breitbart News recently reported that following the disastrous reveal of Tesla’s “Cybertruck” vehicle, which featured a clip of the truck appearing to tow a Ford F-150, Ford X VP Sundeep Madra has called on Tesla to allow his team to do an “apples to apples” test on the vehicle. Ford X is the auto manufacturer’s venture incubator.

hey @elonmusk send us a cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you 😉😉😉https://t.co/H3v6dCZeV5 — sunny madra (@sundeep) November 25, 2019

Many have pointed out issues with the legitimacy of Tesla’s test, firstly the Cybertruck is much much heavier than the F-150 particularly in the rear-end. On top of that, the test appeared to use a Ford F-150 in 2-wheel drive mode running on older tires with no payload on the rear. Without weight on the rear wheel and the front axle spinning, the Cybertruck can easily overpower the vehicle.

