Madonna is like a sturgeon this Thanksgiving. She’s cancelled her Boston dates– three shows– due to physical injury.

She writes on Instagram: “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you.” -Madonna

Live Nation has confirmed that shows scheduled for November 30th, December 1st and 2nd at The Boch Center Wang Theatre are cancelled due to doctor’s orders.

Madonna has been on tour since mid September when she launched the Madame X concerts in Brooklyn at the Howard Gilman Opera House at BAM five days later than planned. She cancelled shows there, too, when her knee blew out. This time she’s not specifying what went wrong. She just finished her shows in Los Angeles, where she started a day late, cancelling her originally planned opening night. Now she’ll skip Boston entirely and move on to Philadelphia December 7th.

Meantime, the “Madame X” album hasn’t sold much beyond its original sales, around 125,000 copies since its release on June 14th. Copies of the album are automatically bundled with the concert tickets.

Beyond asking for a doctor’s note, it’s hard to say whether Boston was cancelled because of illness or slow ticket sales. The Madame X tour has done well but it’s never sold out. There are plenty of tickets available in Philadelphia. Nevertheless, the tour has to be grueling for Madonna no matter what shape she’s in. Even the most fit 61 year old would be exhausted. But she’s trying something different, and trying to stay relevant. So, good for her. Get well soon!

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News. He writes for Parade magazine and has written for Details, Vogue, the New York Times, Post, and Daily News and many other publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals. More articles from author