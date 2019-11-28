Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellKrystal Ball rips report saying Obama would intervene to stop Sanders Senate roundtable showcases importance and needs of women entrepreneurs Democrats: The ‘Do Quite a Lot’ Party MORE (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday that he was “honored” to be named this year’s “Person of the Year” by WholeFoods Magazine.

“I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country,” McConnell tweeted.

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

McConnell worked with Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo Trump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Trump lunches with two of his biggest Senate GOP critics MORE (R-Ky.), Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOvernight Energy: Protesters plan Black Friday climate strike | ‘Father of EPA’ dies | Democrats push EPA to abandon methane rollback Warren bill would revoke Medals of Honor for Wounded Knee massacre Democratic senators push EPA to abandon methane rollback MORE (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenWarren bill would revoke Medals of Honor for Wounded Knee massacre Bottom Line Trump directed Treasury, DOJ to address Erdoğan ‘concerns’ about Turkish bank MORE (D-Ore.) to introduce a bipartisan bill to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp. The legislation was later included in a farm bill that was signed into law by President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Defense: Ex-Navy secretary slams Trump in new op-ed | Impeachment tests Pompeo’s ties with Trump | Mexican president rules out US ‘intervention’ against cartels EXCLUSIVE: 2020 Dem Andrew Yang releases tax returns Giuliani calls Trump to say he was joking about ‘insurance policy’ MORE last year in an effort to boost the agriculture industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a page announcing the monthly national trade magazine’s decision to name McConnell “Natural Products Person of the Year,” editor-in-chief Maggie Jaqua said “the end of ‘hemp prohibition’ has been a boon for many in the industry.”

“CBD is the buzzword of 2019 — in part because of work McConnell started years ago. His first big move on hemp came in 2014, when he spearheaded a provision to legalize hemp pilot programs in the Farm Bill,” Jaqua wrote.

“In the years that followed, research demonstrated the potential of hemp as an agricultural commodity, and McConnell made another big move: In 2018, he introduced The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity and remove it from the list of controlled substances,” she continued.

In an article explaining the process of how McConnell was chosen for the recognition, Jaqua wrote that her team “didn’t come to agree on this selection without a bit of debate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We considered the fact that Senator McConnell certainly has his detractors — as a politician, he’s polarizing,” she wrote. “And we carefully considered other nominations put forth by WholeFoods readers — there are many people who have supported the industry in 2019 and would be far less controversial than any politician could ever be.”

“And while I could fill this page with the names of industry giants who are worthy of awards, the distinction of WholeFoods Magazine Person of the Year isn’t an award,” she added. “It’s a recognition of the person (or group of people) who — for better or for worse or a mix of both — made the most substantial impact on this industry over the past year. And that, we feel, is Senator McConnell.”

WholeFoods has been publishing since 1984. According to its site, it’s the “longest-tenured media outlet of its kind in the natural products industry.” It’s not affiliated with the Whole Foods Market Inc., the popular multinational supermarket.