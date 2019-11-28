Film director Michael Moore, when he isn’t chowing down on doughnuts, spends his time making movies that seethe with hatred for anyone who doesn’t think exactly like him.

But Moore on Wednesday admitted that President Trump was dead right about one thing.

“The people that came out for Trump,” said Moore, “I’m not talking about the racist white supremacist part, I’m talking about those people who are sick and tired of this system. Trump told them it was rigged — it was rigged — and he was right when he said that.”

Moore said on MSNBC that Americans know the system is rigged against them, which Trump repeatedly said across the country as he campaigned in 2016.

“He knew — and said — that our political system is rigged, our media is rigged, the New York Times and [Times’ reporter] Judith Miller led us into a war in Iraq. All the rigging he kept talking about, people know it’s true,” he said.

But Moore quickly got back to ripping the duly elected president of the United States, saying that Trump “hasn’t delivered.”

“They know the economic system is not going to be in their favor. It is rigged against them. He won on that, but he hasn’t delivered on any of that,” the director of “Fahrenheit 9-11.”

Moore, another limousine liberal, does realize the power of Trump. In 2017, he said the president likely will win re-election in 2020.

“I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020,” Moore told Fast Company. “But he will win those electoral states as it stands now.”

Moore also lamented that “eight million Obama voters voted for Trump. We just need to convince a few of them — hold out our hand and bring them back. Can we do that? I think we can do that,” Moore said. “You know, there were seven-and-a-half million that voted Green or Libertarian. I think we can convince a few of them to come back. We don’t need to convince a whole lot here.”

The director also predicted in July 2016 that the reality TV billionaire would soon be moving into the White House, penning a piece headline, “5 Reasons Trump Will Win.”

Let’s face it: Our biggest problem here isn’t Trump – it’s Hillary. She is hugely unpopular — nearly 70% of all voters think she is untrustworthy and dishonest. She represents the old way of politics, not really believing in anything other than what can get you elected. That’s why she fights against gays getting married one moment, and the next she’s officiating a gay marriage. Young women are among her biggest detractors, which has to hurt considering it’s the sacrifices and the battles that Hillary and other women of her generation endured so that this younger generation would never have to be told by the Barbara Bushes of the world that they should just shut up and go bake some cookies. But the kids don’t like her, and not a day goes by that a millennial doesn’t tell me they aren’t voting for her. No Democrat, and certainly no independent, is waking up on November 8th excited to run out and vote for Hillary the way they did the day Obama became president or when Bernie was on the primary ballot. The enthusiasm just isn’t there. And because this election is going to come down to just one thing — who drags the most people out of the house and gets them to the polls — Trump right now is in the catbird seat.

So far, Democrats are unenthused about 2020. Gallup released a poll this month that showed just 66% of the party faithful say they’re enthusiastic about the upcoming election. For the Republicans, the number is 65%.

“This differs from the typical pattern Gallup has seen over the years, whereby those who identify with the political party of the incumbent president have been less enthusiastic about voting than members of the opposing party,” Gallup wrote.

Here’s what that means: Voters in the party not currently in the White House are usually far more enthusiastic than the incumbent’s supporters. In 2000, after eight years of Bill Clinton, Republicans enjoyed a 51% to 39% enthusiasm edge. In 2008, after two George W. Bush terms, Democrats were up 14 percentage points — 73% to 59%. And in 2016, after two Barack Obama terms, the GOP led by 8 percentage points — 51% to 43%.

More bad news for Democrats.

