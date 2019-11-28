San Diego Sector Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found a Mexican migrant bolted into a compartment underneath a car passenger seat at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Wednesday.

CBP officers on November 27 observed a 2009 Ford Focus approaching for inspection from Mexico. While interviewing the driver, a 74-year-old U.S. citizen, a K-9 officer alerted to an odor, according to officials.

At the secondary inspection station, officers found a “non-factory compartment” located under the front passenger seat. The officers removed the seat and found an 18-year-old Mexican national bolted into the after-market compartment. The man had attempted to free himself but failed because of the seat being bolted down, officials stated.

The officers conducted an initial health check on the migrant and found no concerns. A records check revealed he had been previously deported earlier in November after he jumped over the international boundary fence.

“This apprehension comes a day after CBP officers in Calexico rescued a teen from a dashboard compartment,” Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego said in a written statement “I cannot stress enough the serious consequences that could result from putting their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers, and hence dangerous compartments.”

Officers placed the driver under arrest and transported him to the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he will face prosecution for human smuggling. CBP officials seized the vehicle.

The migrant from Mexico could face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

