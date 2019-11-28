This week, former MLB baseball star Aubrey Huff triggered outrage on social media after he tweeted a picture from a gun range, adding he was training his sons to shoot in the “unlikely event @Bernie Sanders beats @realDonald Trump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must.” That elicited hostile responses from comedienne Kathy Griffin and actor Tom Arnold, both off which received blunt responses from Huff, as The Daily Mail reported.

Huff, who played 13 seasons in major league baseball and slugged 242 home runs, was six years old when his father, an electrician, was murdered as he tried to break up a fight between a man and his girlfriend. He recalled to MLive in 2009, “My dad was an electrician and he was on a call in Abilene. I’m told he came in and heard a racket. He walked over to the people and asked, ‘Is there a problem?’ The man arguing with his girlfriend said, ‘It’s none of your business.’ And then, he shot my dad and his girlfriend. And today, he’s serving life in prison. My mom told me and my sister that her whole life was going to revolve around us. She did everything for us she could. And to keep me out of trouble, Mom bought me a batting cage.”

In the post that triggered outrage, Huff wrote, “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @Bernie Sanders beats @realDonald Trump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA@WatchChad#2ndAmendment.”

After one Twitter user commented, “Child protective services should be notified,” Huff responded, “This is the world we live in today. Teaching your children how to safely handle and shoot a gun at a legal gun range is now grounds for having your children taken away from you.”

Griffin took offense to Huff’s tweet, tweeting back, “This dumb f**k right here.”

That prompted Huff to reference Griffin’s infamous pose with President Trump’s severed head, writing, “My boys were shooting a fake paper target, as I was teaching them safe gun practices. Yet here’s a picture of you holding a fake head of @RealDonaldTrump murdered by your hand with a knife. How’d that work out for your career? The hypocrisy is strong with this one. #moron.”

Actor Tom Arnold chimed in, “Kathy Griffin just handed Aubrey Huff his a**.”

Huff slammed back, “She’s not gonna bang u, Tom. If I were you I’d focus on to that 4thwife before you lose the rest of your money on alimony payments. Let’s chat over coffee about failed marriages. Alimony for my 1 divorce sucks. I can’t imagine being dumb enough to do it four times.”

On Wednesday, Huff tweeted: “For all you that reported me to the FBI, and Twitter I’m happy to report I flew today & got to my destination with zero security problems. Also had 100’s of emails from @Twitter that say I violated zero of twitter’s posting rules. Thanks for all your concern! Happy Thanksgiving.”

