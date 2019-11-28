Former President Barack Obama tweeted a Thanksgiving message Thursday morning, accompanied by a photo of his family at what appeared to be a food bank.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” Obama wrote.

Obama is shown in the image with his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia and Sasha. They are shaking hands with people lined up at a long table.

On Wednesday, Obama shared an article about arguing with a message aimed at bringing people together on Thanksgiving.

“Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better,” he wrote. “And it’ll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'”