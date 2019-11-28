A creative photographer who takes pictures of newborns in iconic movie scenes is back again this year with another round of adorable photos, this time featuring scenes from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“Well here they are!!!! This year we’re celebrating a fun old-fashioned family Christmas!!!” photographer Amy Haehl wrote on Facebook.

“The planning of these photos has taken well over a year and I’m SO excited to finally release them to all of you!” she continued. “I love having a good laugh and love sharing the laughter with all of you. Figuring out all of the perfect little details and pulling this off has been quite an exhausting process…”

But it’s clear to see the hard work paid off with a collection of incredibly cute photos:

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

“I’m so thankful for the parents that allow me to photograph their babies in a humorous way,” the photographer said.

Haehl added that the photos included some special behind-the-scenes magic as well.

“Sooo what if I told you all that other than the girl in the swimsuit, these were all done with the same baby?!?!” Haehl said in another post.

“Even the one on the couch … one baby. I can’t thank him enough for being the perfect model and filling both roles. It wasn’t initially planned that way but we had to make it work and he was perfection.”

The first picture in the post features baby Clark Griswold and baby Cousin Eddie lounging on the couch, oblivious to the squirrel on Clark’s shoulder and the Christmas tree on fire behind them.

The second picture features the RV and Cousin Eddie laying in the snow beside the dog, Snots.

The third picture features Clark daydreaming about the pool he could have if only he could get his Christmas bonus.

RELATED: Pregnant Woman Recognizes Face of Late Father in Unborn Baby’s Ultrasound

Haehl is no stranger to adorable photo shoots like this one. Last year, the photographer posted iconic scenes from “A Christmas Story” featuring other sweet newborn babies.

One of them included a photo of a newborn dressed up as the character Ralphie; the baby was posed with a wooden BB gun resembling the one Ralphie wanted for Christmas so badly.

Haehl and the baby’s mother faced backlash for posing the baby with the wooden gun.

However, they both said that the critics “probably didn’t understand the movie,” and that they did not regret the photos.

Haehl is part of the Professional Photographers of America and runs Coffee Creek Studio in Shelbyville, Indiana.

She specializes in newborn and wedding photography.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.