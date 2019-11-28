https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/photos-and-video-president-trump-warmly-received-by-troops-in-afghanistan/

President Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving Day trip to Afghanistan to visit with US troops at Bagram Air Field and to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The commander in chief was warmly received by troops as he served them turkey, sat at a dinner table with them, posed for photographs and gave a speech thanking them for their service.

President Trump told the troops that ceasefire negotiations with the Taliban were back on. Trump also thanked Afghan troops.

The post Photos and Video: President Trump Warmly Received by Troops in Afghanistan appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

