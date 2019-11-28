President Trump gave Hong Kong a Thanksgiving present a day early after signing two bills that support freedom in Hong Kong.

Reuters reported –

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law here congressional bills that back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, prompting China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday to warn of “firm counter measures”. Mass protests for more democracy and autonomy have rocked the former British colony and more than 5,800 people have been arrested since June, with the escalating violence raising fears that China will ratchet up its response to end the unrest. The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” which the Senate and House passed last week, puts the special treatment Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law under tighter scrutiny linked to the extent of the territory’s autonomy from Beijing. A second bill, which Trump also signed, bans the export to the Hong Kong police of crowd-control munitions, such as teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.

Hong Kong has been under protests for many months after the Hong Kong CEO attempted to push through a bill that would allow China to come into Hong Kong at any time and arrest and deport anyone they wished.

The protests have been violent in recent weeks and very effective –

A million Hong Kong citizens marched in at least one rally against the bill pushed by the CEO –

Many were arrested and the police were blamed at times for being too brutal to the protesters –

Hong Kong is free for now but the future is uncertain. Since last Sunday’s elections where 9 out of 10 seats in the local legislature were won by pro-democracy candidates, the protests have decreased. This bill signed by President Trump is another big win for the protesters this week.

China may retaliate but President Trump is showing that he is able and willing to stand up to the Communist regime in power in China.

His efforts to date are causing thousands of companies to move their business to South East Asia from China so they can have access to the US market. He is unafraid of the paper tiger known as China.

The post President Trump Signs Two Bills and Stands with Hong Kong Freedom Fighters! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.