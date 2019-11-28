Amidst increasing scrutiny over his role in the ongoing Jeffery Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew has been “banned” from meeting President Donald Trump by the Queen, reports claim.

Next week the President of the United States will make his third visit to the United Kingdom — his second of the year — for a NATO meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Prince Andrew, who played a major role in the President’s last trip has been barred from attending the event by Queen Elizabeth, according to the Daily Mail.

Last week Prince Andrew was removed from public life, resigning from his royal duties after a widely criticised ‘car-crash‘ interview with BBC Newsnight about his relationship with the convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

Reports emerged today that Prince Andrew allegedly smuggled a ‘masseuse’ into Buckingham Palace after being introduced to the woman by Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell. The alleged incident which is said to have occurred on June 30, 2000, was a security breach as the woman was not searched and did not sign in when entering the royal palace.

Prince Andrew has come under increasing scrutiny over his links to Jeffery Epstein. Breitbart News reported that the son of Queen Elizabeth II flew on Epstein’s private plane on at least two occasions with Virginia Roberts, then 17-years-old.

Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, said that she had dinner with the Prince and had sex with him in London.

Prince Andrew denied the claims telling the BBC: “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

Breitbart News also reported that just days before being arrested in 2006 for child-prostitution, Epstein, along with Harvey Weinstein, attended a party at Windsor Castle for Prince Andrew’s daughter’s 18th birthday.

President Donald Trump recently criticised ABC for covering up the Jefferey Epstein case after footage obtained by Project Veritas showed ABC reporter Amy Robach saying that the network had spiked the bombshell report on Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied the claims, calling them “false and without foundation”.

President Donald Trump will be arriving in the UK on December 2nd for a two-day visit to mark the 70th anniversary of NATO and to discuss “the need for the NATO Alliance to ensure its readiness for the threats of tomorrow, including those emanating from cyberspace, those affecting our critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, and those posed by terrorism.”

