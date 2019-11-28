As Americans across the country sat down to their Thanksgivings feasts, Sen. Rand Paul had a thought worthy of discussion around the dinner table.

Rather than argue politics, Paul said Thursday that a better topic might be socialism.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Take this day to be thankful for friends and family and don’t forget the first Thanksgiving only happened when the pilgrims rejected socialism,” Paul wrote on Twitter. He added a link to an article titled, “Why the Pilgrims Abandoned Common Ownership for Private Property.”

“The first few years of the settlement were fraught with hardship and hunger. Four centuries later, they also provide us with one of history’s most decisive verdicts on the critical importance of private property. We should never forget that the Plymouth colony was headed straight for oblivion under a communal, socialist plan but saved itself when it embraced something very different,” said the article.

The article also cited the Plymouth Colony’s first governor, William Bradford, who chronicled the early days.

For the young men that were able and fit for labor and service did repine that they should spend their time and strength to work for other men’s wives and children, without recompense. The strong, or men of parts, had no more division of food, clothes, etc. then he that was weak and not able to do a quarter the other could; this was thought injustice. The aged and graver men to be ranked and equalized in labor, and food, clothes, etc. with the meaner and younger sort, thought it some indignant and disrespect unto them. And for men’s wives to be commanded to do service for other men, as dressing their meat, washing their clothes, etc. they deemed it a kind of slavery, neither could husbands brook it.

Bradford tore apart that structure, showing how capitalism and self-interest helped establish the colony.

And so assigned to every family a parcel of land, according to the proportion of their number for that end . . .This had a very good success; for it made all hands very industrious, so as much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been by any means the Governor or any other could use, and saved him a great deal of trouble, and gave far better content. The women now went willingly into the field and took their little ones with them to set corn, which before would allege weakness, and inability; whom to have compelled would have been thought great tyranny and oppression.

Bradford added:

By this time harvest was come, and instead of famine, now God gave them plenty, and the face of things was changed, to the rejoicing of the hearts of many, for which they blessed God. And the effect of their planting was well seen, for all had, one way or other, pretty well to bring the year about, and some of the abler sort and more industrious had to spare, and sell to others, so as any general want or famine hath not been amongst them since to this day.

The Democrats vying for the presidential nomination are all pushing socialism.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has a plan to give college tuition to all students for “free” — if by free he means $75 billion in taxpayer cash. Then again, Sanders supports a 90% tax bracket and redistribution of wealth.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the 29-year-old former bartender who’s the darling of the mainstream media and touted by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez as the “future of our party” — has a plan for free health care for everyone.

Guess how much “free” costs: Try $32.6 trillion over 10 years, according to a new study. That averages out to $3.26 trillion a year — almost exactly what the government took in last year in total tax revenue.

And 2020 hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has an even better plan: She wants to just give away cash. Harris said on last month that under her plan, families making less than $100,000 a year could receive up to $500 a month, or $6,000 a year, and individuals making less than $50,000 could get $250 a month.

“Americans are working harder than ever but stagnant wages mean they can’t keep up with cost of living increases,” Harris said in a statement about her legislation, dubbed the Livable Income for Families Today (LIFT) Act.

“We should put money back into the pockets of American families to address rising costs of childcare, housing, tuition, and other expenses,” Harris said. “Our tax code should reflect our values and instead of more tax breaks for the top one percent and corporations, we should be lifting up millions of American families.”

