Robert Redford wrote an op-ed for NBC News online THINK section this week. Let’s just say he is not a fan of President Trump and his administration.

The op-ed was riddled with plenty of hyperbole. We are in a crisis, you see, of President Trump’s making and it’s the worst he’s seen in his lifetime. He’s 83 years old, by the way. Trump is keeping the United States in this crisis because of his “dictator-like attack” on everything the country stands for. Redford credits the impeachment hearings with exposing the threat that is Trump – the president threatens “our shared tolerance and respect for the truth, our sacred rule of law, our essential freedom of the press and our precious freedoms of speech”. I told you the piece is full of hyperbole.

After declaring that it’s time for President Trump to go, though, he doesn’t call for impeachment and removal from office that way. He calls for Trump’s removal at the ballot box. After all the drama of his words, he whiffs and turns it into a get-out-the-vote effort. That was a surprising twist. He went on to say that when Trump was elected, he tried to give the man a chance in office. Excuse me for raising an eyebrow on that claim. Calling the Trump presidency an “exhausting” and “chaotic” “monarchy in disguise” was over the top.

What is happening, right now, is so deeply disturbing that instead of the United States of America, we are now defined as the Divided States of America. Leaders on both sides lack the fundamental courage to cross political aisles on behalf of what is good for the American people. We’re at a point in time where I reluctantly believe that we have much to lose — it is a critical and unforgiving moment. This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it’s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned. The vast majority of Americans are busy with real life; trying to make ends meet and deeply frustrated by how hard Washington makes it to do just that.

Perhaps the people in his anti-Trump bubble think this administration is exhausting and chaotic but the rest of America finds it exhilarating and a sign that Trump is fulfilling his promise to shake things up in Washington, D.C. He promised to drain the swamp. He’s making some progress on that front but the swamp is too deep and encompassing for that to be a quick process. There will be plenty of work on that front during Trump’s second term in office.

It’s interesting that Redford was honest enough to admit that Democrats play a role in the divisiveness in America. The Democrats are not doing their jobs in D.C. any more than Republicans are doing theirs, especially as long as the impeachment circus is in town. He ended the op-ed with a plea asking voters to vote “for truth, character, and integrity in our representatives (no matter which side we’re on).” I’d love to know who exactly that candidate would be in the large field of Trump’s challengers. None of them strike me as shining examples of truth, character, and integrity, to be honest. What Trump’s challengers do strike me as are socialists who want open borders, to grab all the guns, and make outlandish promises of free everything for everybody that would quickly turn America into Venezuela.

Trying to end on a positive note, I’ll say it was good to be reminded that Redford is still alive. I’ve enjoyed many of his movies throughout the years. Now he’s another old movie star that I wish would just act and leave the political hyperbole to others.