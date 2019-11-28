After threatening not to perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day NFL game hosted by the Dallas Cowboys, singer Ellie Goulding will sing after all, according to officials with the Salvation Army.

The performance during the game between the Cowboys and Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium was scheduled to be part of the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.

Goulding had spoken glowingly about the organization on social media.

“Ok so maybe hairnet not my strongest look but thank you @salvationarmyus for having us in New York,” she posted Nov. 12 on her Instagram account. “As you know, I have spent a lot of time in shelters in London, and this was my first time in NYC…

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

“The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. I sat and spoke to several people who had come in from the bitter cold for some food (they serve to over 150 per day here) , warmth and perhaps a chat with one of the volunteers.”

After accepting the halftime gig, however, Goulding was attacked by some who claim the Salvation Army mistreats the LGBT community.

This is NOT good @elliegoulding . You just helped discrimination against LGBTQ. These people want us dead. Please, for all of us in the LGBTQ community and your fans, don’t take any part in anything these people do. — 𝓛𝓮𝔀𝓲𝓼 (@LewisEthridge) November 14, 2019

Salvation Army is incredibly homophobic and all around gross, lmao do better Ellie — Seth Tyler (@SethxTyler) November 14, 2019

She announced on Instagram that she wouldn’t perform if it meant “supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity.”

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” Goulding said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

However, after some very fast communication with Goulding, National Commander of the Salvation Army David Hudson told Fox News that the issue had been resolved.

“We’d like to thank Ellie Goulding and her fans for shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army’s mission to serve all, without discrimination,” Hudson said in a statement. “We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community. Regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, we’re committed to serving anyone in need.”

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Donated Thousands to Anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center

Maj. Jon Rich, a Salvation Army area commander covering the Dallas area, spoke with The Morning News about the organization’s response to Goulding’s concerns.

Rich said the group’s leadership was “taken aback” by Goulding’s threat to cancel the show.

Do you support the Salvation Army? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We jumped into action to say, ‘Wow, we really need to respond to this and help Ellie feel good about representing this national Kettle Kickoff in support of all the people that we serve all year long,’” he said. “Our team at national met with Ellie’s team and really talked through and helped her understand our non-discrimination policies — the way that we truly are — have open arms for anyone who’s in need regardless of their situation.”

Rich said there is a silver lining in being made to disprove allegations that are false.

“It brings attention to how inclusive we are as an organization and serving everyone no matter who they are, what their sexual orientation is, what their station in life is,” he said. “We serve without discrimination. It’s our international mission statement that we serve human needs without discrimination.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.