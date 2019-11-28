Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has pulled in a massive fundraising haul in the third quarter of the year, raking in more than both Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Nancy Pelosi — despite their campaigning for funds off the impeachment efforts.

The progressive left darling brought in $1.42 million, with $1.1 million of that coming from small donations of $200 or less.

Pelosi brought in $1.145 million and Schiff banked $1.26 million. All three of these top fundraisers are running for re-election in 2020.

“Political observers told The Post it is unprecedented for a rookie representative in office for less than a year to out-raise powerful veteran leaders such as Pelosi and Schiff,” the New York Post reported.

“This is very rare, unique — I can’t recall anyone raising this much money during the first year in office,” political consultant George Arzt told the Post. “AOC is a celebrity who gained attention from people across the country, and many on the left support her.”

Brendan Quinn of the Center for Responsive Politics said that Ocasio-Cortez has “become iconic.”

Though Ocasio-Cortez out-raised her fellow House Democrats, she was beat out by several Republicans.

House GOP Minority Whip Steve Scalise raised $3.45 million, former House GOP Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes raised $2.6 million, and GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought in $1.6 million.

The post Socialist Bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Out Fundraises Both Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.