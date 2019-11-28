Seemingly trying to avoid a distraction, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges reportedly deleted pro-Trump tweets soon after he was named the team’s starting QB.

“While Hodges may have been ecstatic about getting the start, he quickly became the target of social media trolls who resurfaced his past tweets – mostly about President Trump,” Fox News reported Wednesday. “The Samford product was caught deleting the tweets about Trump, but Twitter users saved the receipts.”

One of the tweets Hodges deleted simply says “Donald Trump” with a thumbs-up and an American flag emoji.

Steelers new QB deleted this quick too lol FEDS still gotcha thoe pic.twitter.com/g9pmJCw4sb — Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) November 26, 2019

Another now-deleted tweet from Hodges, according to Complex, said, “Wanting Donald Trump to fail is like wanting the pilot to crash the plane that we are ALL on.”

Hodges was recently named to fill in for Mason Rudolph, who took over after QB Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season over an elbow injury, noted 247 Sports.

“We met as a staff, we’ve decided that we’re going to start Duck this week,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced, according to Complex. “Really, the decision is clear for us and [there are] some really clear reasons why. Like I talked about after the game, I thought he provided us a spark in-game. I’m hopeful that he’s capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium.”

Fox News reported Wednesday that Hodges, predictably, was met with mockery and rage from the anti-Trump Left over his Trump support, clearly lending some insight into the QB’s move to delete the posts.

A few in the sports world who are supporters of President Trump have gone a different route. For example, earlier this month, Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki rocked a “Make America Great Again” hat during a White House visit.

“I love you all,” the catcher yelled to a crowd of supporters.

Suzuki and his teammates were invited to the White House after the Nationals won the World Series.

“I love you all! Thank you!” Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump‘s reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick famously wrote a positive letter to Trump, which the president read at a campaign rally in New Hampshire the day before the 2016 election, though Belichick later emphasized his personal relationship with the president.

“I’ve received a number of inquiries relative to a note that I wrote Donald on Monday,” the coach said soon after Trump’s read-aloud, according to ESPN. “Our friendship goes back many years.”

“I think anybody that has spent more than five minutes with me knows I’m not a political person,” Belichick continued. “My comments are not politically motivated — the friendship and loyalty to Donald. A couple of weeks ago, we had Secretary of State [John] Kerry in our locker room [after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers]. He’s another friend of mine. I can’t imagine two people with more different political views than those two. But to me, friendship and loyalty is just about that. It’s not about political or religious views.”

“I write hundreds of letters and notes every month,” he added. “It doesn’t mean I agree with every single thing that every person thinks about politics or religion or other subjects. But I have multiple friendships that are important to me, and that’s what that was about. So it’s not about politics. It’s about football.”