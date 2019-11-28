Actor Tim Allen is one of those rare creatures — a conservative in liberal Lala Land.

And even more rare, he’s outspoken.

The comedian has done it again, saying “thought police” sometimes force him to censor himself during his routines.

“What I’ve got to do sometimes is explain, which I hate, in big arenas, and this is a thought police thing and I do not like it,” said the 66-year-old star of “The Last Man Standing.”

Allen has been criticized when he advocated using the N-word in his stand up. “When I use these words, this is my intent behind those words.”

“As long as you understand my intent, I still get people: ‘Well, just don’t say it,’ and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ “

Allen also said political correctness is “an alarming thing for comedians.”

Allen’s comments came on “The View,” where Joy Behar, also a comedian, echoed his thoughts.

reminisced over their time as stand-up comedians before the current wave of “thought police” forced comedians to tap the breaks on their content.

“It’s a little bit different now. There’s a PC culture that makes it really hard,” Behar said. “I think my act, if I ever brought that old act back, I’d be driven out of town.”

After President Trump was elected, Allen joked about having to keep quiet about his conservative views in Hollywood.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Allen said he had attended Trump’s inauguration, saying he went to see both Democrats and Republicans.

“I’m not attacking you!” Kimmel said.

“In this town?” Allen said. “I’m not kidding. You gotta’ be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes.

“This is like ‘30s Germany,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’

Watch the video from “The View” below.

