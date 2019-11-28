President Donald Trump stopped trying ban flavored e-cigarettes after seeing a poll showing he would lose support among battleground-state voters who vape, Politico reports.

The poll was conducted by a former Trump campaign pollster, John McLaughlin, on behalf of the Vapor Technology Association. It was done online “via an e-mail invitation distributed to over 121,000 adult vapor consumers,” in various battleground states. Almost all of the respondents, 99%, said they use an e-cigarette product every day or almost every day. The poll showed 96% said they were less likely to vote for a candidate that supported banning flavored e-cigarettes.

The former president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research told Politico the poll used a flawed sample that was not representative and had “biased and leading” questions.

“This is designed to advocate and to get politicians running for re-election shaking in their boots,” Zukin said. “Instead, it’s going to have them laughing their asses off.”

Politico notes, “the industry-sponsored polling proved convincing enough to Trump, who is dogged by low job-approval ratings and wary of alienating even a tiny slice of the electorate that might otherwise be in his camp.”

Paul Blair, the Americans for Tax Reform director of strategic initiatives, told Politico, “This may be a constituency that’s 5 or 6 or 7% of the American adult public. But in states like Michigan, that matters.”

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico shows only 24% of voters oppose a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, and 11% said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supported a ban.