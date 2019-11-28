Donald Trump Jr. called in to Newsmax TV‘s Carl Higbie on Thursday to express wishes for a happy Thanksgiving and to urge viewers to “stay in the fight” to re-elect his father, President Donald Trump.

“2020 should be over, but it’s not going to be a fair fight, because of what’s going on,” Trump Jr. told Higbie. “You see that right now.”

He added that the campaign will “just need everyone to stay involved” and to “participate, you know, volunteer, donate, stay in the fight.”

That way, he added, the fight will go “in the right track for another four more years, which I think we desperately need.”

Trump Jr. is the author of “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” a New York Times bestseller.

