President Trump mocked Newsweek over its story on his Thanksgiving plans after it posted a story Thursday entitled "How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more."

"I thought Newsweek was out of business?" Trump said with a retweet of his son Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet that placed a screenshot of Newsweek's story next to photos of the president in Afghanistan where he made a surprise visit U.S. troops on the holiday.

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

Trump made a surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first to the nation as commander in chief.

The president met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit and announced the restart of peace talks with the Taliban and the planned reduction of U.S. troops in the country.

"It's a dangerous area and he wants to support the troops," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said of Trump. "He and Mrs. Trump recognize that there's a lot of people far away from their families during the holidays and we thought it'd be a nice surprise.

“It’s truly about Thanksgiving and supporting the troops.”