The 193 member states of global chemical weapons watchdog has added Novichok, the nerve agent that was used to try to kill a former Russian spy last year, to its list of banned substances, The Associated Press reports.

The United States, Canada, and the Netherlands jointly proposed adding Novichok to the Chemical Weapons Convention, a global arms control treaty, at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’(OPCW) annual meeting this year. Russia initially fought against including the nerve agent, which was used in the attempted assassination of a former Russian spy who acted as a double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury last year. Moscow has denied involvement in the attack.

“The Netherlands, Canada and the US have worked tirelessly to achieve today’s result: the OPCW now bans deadly chemicals Novichoks,” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok tweeted on Wednesday. “I fully support this strong response to the Salisbury chemical attack!”

“This is the first time in its history that the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Annex on Chemicals has been updated,” OPCW Director-General, Fernando Arias said after the proposal was approved, according to AP. “This is an important development that demonstrates the adaptability of the convention to changing threats while enhancing the OPCW’s ability to remain vigilant, agile, and fit for purpose.”