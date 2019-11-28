The evidence is piling up to implicate President Donald Trump directly in an illegal scheme to use U.S. tax-supported government resources to bribe Ukraine, a weak and vulnerable ally, into giving direct support to the president’s future personal political campaign.

Today, attention in Washington is on the immediate, furious fight between Democrats and Republicans over the political fate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpOvernight Defense: Ex-Navy secretary slams Trump in new op-ed | Impeachment tests Pompeo’s ties with Trump | Mexican president rules out US ‘intervention’ against cartels EXCLUSIVE: 2020 Dem Andrew Yang releases tax returns Giuliani calls Trump to say he was joking about ‘insurance policy’ MORE and ultimately the political futures of members of Congress.

Yet, the long-term consequences of the final impeachment vote — the vote for removal, which is likely to take place in the Senate in coming months — are vastly more important to democracy in the United States than any immediate political repercussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The various conspiracies in defense of Trump’s policy toward Ukraine are crumbling under the evidence presented by professional government experts and Trump-appointed representatives to the impeachment investigation.

Trump’s alleged Ukraine scheme far exceeds the national significance of the Nixon-related domestic break-in or Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTop Obama-era official says Trump is ‘destroying’ executive privilege amid investigations Ex-Clinton strategist met with Trump to talk impeachment Corporation that holds migrant children backs out of plans to hold holiday party at Trump golf club MORE’s sexual relations with an intern and is a legitimate issue for an impeachment process.

In the face of convincing evidence that Trump directed the bribery scheme in the Ukraine, the consequences of finding that his actions do not reach the level of impeachment set very dangerous standards for the future.

Guilt without impeachment creates a precedent that a president can solicit, bribe with tax dollars, or encourage a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election without penalty. Both parties should very seriously ponder if that is acceptable for future U.S. Presidents.

The relationship of the president to U.S. law is another serious consequence. It is a violation of U.S. law for citizens to solicit or accept campaign assistance from a foreign national. This includes money donations and any “other thing of value” in federal, state and local elections. Misappropriation of government funds or property for personal benefit is also illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency will be placed above the law if Donald Trump is guilty but not held to be personally accountable for violations of American law. Again, that is a very dangerous precedent.

The failure to hold the most senior national leader to account for improper and illegal acts also will discourage future professional government employees and military service members who see government wrong-doing and want to report it, particularly when a president pushes to expose the whistleblower for reprisals.

If Republican senators continue to stand in unison with President Trump on impeachment, the Democrats will be tempted to find compromise. The idea of some sort of admonishment or sanction of the president could be in play. That would be a historic mistake.

Surprisingly, Trump zealots in Congress like conspiracy-obsessed Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesEx-DNC employee’s lawyer defends Nunes parody accounts: Cows can’t ‘operate a Twitter account’ DCCC releases ads hitting Nunes over alleged meeting with former Ukrainian official The Hill’s Morning Report — Dems and Trump score separate court wins MORE (R-Calif) and Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanThe Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo Diplomat seen rolling his eyes amid testy impeachment exchange with Jordan Live coverage: Impeachment spotlight shifts to Fiona Hill, David Holmes MORE (R-Ohio) — who verbally assaults witnesses like a an insecure coach in a losing half-time speech — seem to pay no attention to the long-term implications to their personal reputations and their legacy of blindly following a frantic and erratic president trying to save his own political skin.

If the president is guilty of violating the law, undermining U.S. national security and bribing an ally for personal gain, are the loyalists ready to follow the path of past Trump supporters like Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortHill, Holmes offer damaging impeachment testimony: Five takeaways Impeachment witness knocks GOP over ‘fictional narrative’ Democratic impeachment investigators looking at whether Trump misled Mueller MORE, Rick Gates Rick GatesDemocrats ask judge for quick ruling on McGahn subpoena Democratic impeachment investigators looking at whether Trump misled Mueller Gates sentencing set for next month MORE, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTax and loan documents for Trump Tower show inconsistencies: report National Enquirer company chief speaks with New York prosecutors in Trump Org probe: report Will Republicans continue to engage in willful blindness? MORE, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneJuan Williams: Trump has nothing left but smears Hill says Soros conspiracy theories are ‘new Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ Live coverage: Impeachment spotlight shifts to Fiona Hill, David Holmes MORE and George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosDemocrat seeking Katie Hill’s former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association Kamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill’s seat California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill MORE and others who walked off the professional gang plank for Donald Trump? Are they going to risk becoming labeled “Russian stooges” for ignoring documented Russian attacks on American democracy while endorsing a pro-Russian conspiracy theory on Ukraine?

ADVERTISEMENT

If the evidence of presidential guilt is conclusive, senators who vote that the president’s actions do not reach the level of impeachment will be doing so for an immediate political gain for Trump and themselves without full consideration of the long-term consequences to the nation of their decision.

History will ultimately judge them.

Hopefully, the elected representatives of the American people will look beyond their personal political interests and act in the long-term interest of the nation.

James W. Pardew is a former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria and career Army intelligence officer. He has served as deputy assistant secretary-general of NATO and is the author of “ Peacemakers: American Leadership and the End of Genocide in the Balkans .”