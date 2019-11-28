Who are the reporters who agreed to Planned Parenthood’s nondisclosure demand for a recent event?

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams asked the question after Vice News’ Carter Sherman reported Planned Parenthood “asked reporters attending a happy hour for media professionals this week to abide by nondisclosure agreements, a request that can stifle reporters’ ability to do their job.”

Nondisclosure apparently is particularly important to Planned Parenthood after its trade in the body parts of unborn babies was exposed in a series of undercover videos in 2015.

One executive captured on video callously discussed higher prices because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

A civil court jury in California recently concluded the reporters must pay Planned Parenthood hundreds of thousands of dollars for the “damages” the abortion industry behemoth sustained. But the case is on appeal and a Planned Parenthood-connected judge’s bias for the abortionists, including when he instructed the jury that the reporters were liable, undoubtedly will be reviewed.

Explained Adams: “The nation’s largest provider of abortions received $564 million in taxpayer funding between 2017 and 2018, during which time it terminated an estimated 332,757 pregnancies. As Planned Parenthood is the beneficiary of taxpayers’ mandatory generosity, it owes it to its benefactors to be transparent about how it runs its operation. It owes it to the public, for example, to answer questions including, ‘Who in the news media registered for Planned Parenthood’s media happy hour last week despite the requirement of signing a nondisclosure agreement?'”

He cited Sherman’s concern about the nondisclosure requirement, which was quickly withdrawn after concerns were raised.

Adams wrote: “But as bad as the short-lived NDA demand is, something more troubling caught my eye in the Vice article. It is the passage that reads: ‘After I pushed back … and said that I’d be writing a story about the organization’s use of the legal agreement for reporters, a Planned Parenthood staffer sent an email to all journalists registered for the event saying none of them would have to comply with an NDA.’

“How many supposed news media professionals were apparently OK entering into an uncommon and oppressive legal requirement demanded by a politically active and publicly funded organization?” Adams asked.

He noted Sherman reported it was not the first time the issue came up.

Planned Parenthood’s Erica Sackin “claimed it is not official policy for the organization to ask media professionals to sign a nondisclosure agreement for admittance to Planned Parenthood-sponsored events,” Adams wrote.

But Sherman’s facts were different. They included being told that NDAs were “standard policy at all Planned Parenthood events.”

“Back to that happy hour event last week,” Adams wrote. “I would like very much to know which reporters registered even though they knew it came with the demand of an NDA.”