As usual, the White House has done a lot to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, including the traditional presidential turkey pardon and President Trump’s formal declaration that Thursday is “a National Day of Thanksgiving.” The White House is also taking the opportunity of the holiday to troll the president’s political enemies and their “impeachment stunt.”

“Congress broke for Thanksgiving late last week. Thanks to the far left’s impeachment stunt, the House has been effectively shut down for weeks,” the White House tweeted Wednesday. “That isn’t stopping President [Donald Trump] from working hard for the American people!”

Trump has repeatedly hammered the “do nothing Democrats” for wasting time and taxpayer money on the “partisan witch hunt” impeachment inquiry. In recent tweets, Trump has pointed to polling data showing a decline in support for impeachment since the official Democrat-led inquiry began.

The “impeachment scam,” Trump is predicting, will end up backfiring in 2020. “Democrats going back to their Districts for Thanksgiving are getting absolutely hammered by their constituents over the phony Impeachment Scam,” he tweeted this week. “Republicans will have a great #2020 Election!”

Among the poll numbers Trump has highlighted were results reported by Vanity Fair, which found that Independents overwhelmingly say the impeachment issue is “more important to politicians than it is to me” (62 to 22%) and “more important to the media than it is to me” (61 to 23%). The new polling, Vanity Fair reported last week, “suggests [the] Democrats’ impeachment push could alienate key voters.”

Along with slamming the other party this week, Trump has been holding rallies and giving official and unofficial Thanksgiving proclamations. In a rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, Trump made clear that he will not cave to those on the “radical left” who want to do away with Thanksgiving.

“As we gather together for Thanksgiving, you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” Trump told his supporters at the jam-packed rally Tuesday. “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember this?”

“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “People have different ideas. Why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving. And we’re not changing.”

Trump’s comments came amid claims of a “War on Thanksgiving,” including from Fox News, which reported Wednesday: “Twitter users used the hashtag ‘#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving’ to mock the president’s remarks. One person, who said she was Native American, pointed to how she prefers to instead name the fourth Thursday of November a #nationaldayofmourning.’”

On Wednesday, Trump officially proclaimed Thursday “a National Day of Thanksgiving.”

“THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Thursday, November 28, 2019, as a National Day of Thanksgiving,” he said.

