Evacuated residents in the London Bridge area, including those in King’s College student accommodation, are being told to “prepare for the worst” by police.

Students Shohom and Ella, both 21, do not know when they will be allowed to return.

“We’ve been hearing from a lot of people on our WhatsApp group that we might have to stay out and that we won’t be able to return to our residence tonight,” says Shohom.

“The company that provides the accommodation is looking for alternative plans for the night. It’s a bit of an inconvenience.”

“But better safe than sorry,” adds Ella.