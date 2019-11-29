The former head of Amazon Mexico is wanted for questioning in his estranged wife’s murder after she was ambushed in Mexico City, according to reports.

Juan Carlos García and his wife, Abril Pérez Sagaón, were locked in a nasty divorce when she was shot in the head and neck Monday by a motorcyclist in front of two of their children at an airport, El Pais reported.

Pérez — who had a restraining order against her husband — accused the former executive of attempted murder earlier this year, claiming he beat her with a baseball bat while she was asleep, the outlet reported.

Abril PerezFacebook

He was taken into custody for the incident but released last month when the judge downgraded the charge to domestic violence, according to the report.

The mother of three had been in Mexico City for a court hearing and was headed to the airport to leave when she was killed on Monday — and her family believes that her estranged husband arranged the assassination.

“He has enough money to hire a hitman,” a relative told El Pais. “We have no doubt that it was him.”

No charges have been filed in the case, but her estranged husband is considered the main suspect, El Pais reported.

García was hired to run Amazon Mexico operations in 2014 and left three years later to join the commerce group Elektra, according to his LinkedIn page.

Share this: