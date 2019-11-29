An on-duty Oklahoma police officer decided to drop by Starbucks on Thanksgiving Day to buy drinks for his department’s 911 dispatchers who were also working shifts on the holiday in the town of Kiefer. Every cup in the order was labeled with the word “PIG.”

What are the details?

The officer reported the incident to Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the Starbucks location and spoke with a manager.

“She offered to have us come back and she would relabel the cups,” O’Mara recalled to KTUL-TV.

Unsatisfied with the manager’s response, the chief took to social media to tell the story, which has now gone viral.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in a Facebook post.

“That’s really gut-wrenching,” O’Mara added to KTUL. “Especially knowing that these cups were going to dispatchers. These people are there waiting for 911 calls to come in.”

'Pig' printed on Starbucks cups given to officer picking up coffee for dispatchers working Thanksgiving



www.youtube.com



In response to O’Mara’s Facebook post, Starbucks wrote in a comment, “This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department.”

A spokesman for the company, Jory Mendes, told WGN-TV a barista has been suspended in connection with the incident, pending an investigation.