Tis the season to be stabby.

NETHERLANDS – Several wounded and one reported dead after a man, 45-50 years old wearing a grey jogging suit stabbed multiple people in The Hague’s main shopping strip.

As usual, police say the motive is still ‘unknown.’

The Associated Press reported:

Dutch police say three people were injured in a stabbing on The Hague’s main shopping street. Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press on Friday that it was still too early to say whether there was a terror motive behind the attack in the Dutch city. She added it was still unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said they were looking for at least one suspect, a man about 45 to 50 years old in a grey jogging suit.

Footage of the scene in The Hague courtesy of Ruptly:

One person reported dead.

I person reported dead after stabbing attack in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/qd8yBLpIxs — David Vance (@DVATW) November 29, 2019

Another terrorist attack unfolded in London on Friday as well.

Police shot a man wearing a ‘hoax’ suicide bomb vest after he stabbed multiple people on the London bridge.

The post Another Stabbing Spree! Several Wounded, One Reported Dead in Stabbing in The Hague’s Main Shopping Street in Netherlands appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.