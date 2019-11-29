Longtime Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has disappeared from Apple’s leadership page, cementing the company’s announcement earlier this year that he would be leaving Apple to start his own design business, LoveFrom.

Apple first announced in June that Ive, who had been with the company for nearly 30 years, would be leaving the company, but only said the departure would happen “later this year,” reports The Verve, which first noted Ive’s photo was no longer on the page.

Ive’s association will continue with Apple, even though he’s striking out on his own with LoveFrom, which he started with friend and collaborator Marc Newson.

“Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook said while announcing Ive’s departure. COO Jeff Williams is now in charge of Apple’s software and hardware design.

Ive and Newson have already been behind design work outside Apple, including a $250,000 all-diamond ring, and an artistic Christmas tree for London’s Claridge Hotel.

Ive is the man behind Apple’s iconic designs over the past 30 years, including the iMac, the iPhone, the iPhone, the Apple Watch, the iBook, and the MacBook, and oversaw the construction of the Foster+Partners-designed Apple Park, the tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.