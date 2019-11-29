Police have begun a manhunt after several people were hurt in a stabbing in The Hague.

Officers are looking for a suspect aged about 45-50 years old who was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The attack happened this evening in the city’s main shopping street, Grote Marktstraat, which was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals

Police said the emergency services were at the scene.

It was not yet clear if the attack was terror-related.

Grote Marktstraat has been described as one of the most important shopping areas in the centre of The Hague.

