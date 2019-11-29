https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13020144

The attacker shot dead on London Bridge was known to police and had connections to terror groups.

The man, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, killed two people and injured three in the attack. 
He has not yet been named.

The attacker was a convicted terrorist with previous links to al-Muhajiroun, the group led by Anjem Choudry and dubbed Britain’s “most proliﬁc and dangerous extremist group”, The Independent understands.

Al-Muhajiroun was regenerating after a number of supporters were released from prison, this website reported in February.

1/29

Bystanders and police surrounding a person at the scene of an incident on London Bridge

HLOBlog/PA

2/29

Police and emergency services

PA

3/29

Armed police on London Bridge

Twitter

4/29

A bystander holding a knife after police surrounded a person at the scene

HLOBlog/PA

5/29

People fleeing from Borough Market

PA

6/29

Police during the incident

Twitter

7/29

A white truck across part of London Bridge

SophK05/PA

8/29

A British Transport Police officer runs after reports of an incident

Getty

9/29

Boats from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit patrol near the scene

Getty Images

10/29

A lorry on the bridge crosses over lanes

Luke Poulton via Reuters

11/29

Members of the police and emergency services arriving at Monument tube station

AFP via Getty Images

12/29

Members of the public held behind a police cordon

Getty Images

13/29

Police at the scene

PA

14/29

Police evacuate people from Borough Market

AP

15/29

Police surrond a part of the bridge

Timothy Johnson/Twitter

16/29

A person is assisted after falling when Police evacuated people from Borough Market

AP

17/29

A Police Officer cordons off London Bridge Station

Getty Images

18/29

Members of staff are ushered into a Fitness First gym

Getty Images

19/29

PA

20/29

People head away from the vicinity of Borough Market

PA

21/29

Office workers look out of a window at a scene

EPA

22/29

PA

23/29

Men in forensics suits walk away from the site

REUTERS

24/29

People are evacuated from London Bridge

PA

25/29

ArrowontheHill/Twitter

26/29

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge

PA

27/29

Armed police on the scene

Alexandra Carr /SWNS.COM

28/29

Buses on London Bridge during the incident

AFP via Getty Images

29/29

Police on the scene

@joebxggs /SWNS.COM

The assailant had been recently released from prison and was being monitored by police. ​

The Times reported the attacker was attending a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation being held at Fishmongers’ Hall and had threatened to blow up the building.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has ordered a review into the attack having learnt of the perpetrator’s identity soon after it took place, the paper further reported.

A maintenance worker who witnessed the attack said: “Some of the guys who were on top of him were ex-prisoners and they had all been in the Fishmongers’ Hall.”

Speaking before he chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee, Boris Johnson said he had “long argued” that it is a “mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see”.

The reports came only two hours after Cressida Dick, the Met commissioner, said her officers were working “full tilt” to gain more information about whether the attacker was known to police and was operating alone.

