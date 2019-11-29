Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s record actually hurts his chances with “very many Democratic voters,” former Rep. Barney Frank said on CNBC Friday.

“There’s a great deal in Mike Bloomberg’s record that is a real problem for very many Democratic voters,” the former Massachusetts Democratic congressman said. He added that Bloomberg’s history of opposing financial regulations and supporting the “stop-and-frisk” policy used by the city’s police department are just some of the reasons that Democrats won’t support him, though Bloomberg did recently apologize for supporting stop-and-frisk.

Frank said that as the campaign continues, “there’s even more negative about him, more that will come out.”

He added that despite Bloomberg polling fairly well, especially given his late entry into the race, “If you were to measure negatives, he would have by far the biggest negative.”

A recent poll from Morning Consult/Politico shows that Bloomberg has the highest unfavourability rating of all the Democratic candidates among primary voters.