A Facebook post claims that rapper Kanye West published a version of the Book of Genesis that replaces all mentions of God with his name.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that West published the book. Its creators have no apparent affiliation with West.

Fact Check:

West, a self-proclaimed born-again Christian, released his gospel-inspired ninth album “Jesus Is King” last month. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and every song landed on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Was Kanye West Scheduled To Be On ‘Info Wars’?)

Amid the successful release of his ninth album, a viral image alleged in a post that West published a version of Genesis, the first book of Christian Old Testament, that replaces all instances of the word “God” with “Kanye.” A stylized black-and-gold portrait of West dominates the cover of his supposed “Book of Yeezus,” per the image accompanying the Facebook post.

Yet, while “Book of Yeezus” does actually exist, West has no apparent affiliation with its publication. The Daily Caller did not find any media reports tying the rapper to the project financially or otherwise. West has not put out any announcements claiming ownership either.

Originally sold on Etsy, the book was created by three U.S.-based brothers in 2015, according to NME. In fact, one of them anonymously told the Christian Post in a phone interview that the rapper had no involvement in the project.

“It’s definitely a misconception,” the creator told the Christian Post. “We’re waiting to hear from the guy. We have nothing to do with him.”

“The Book of Yeezus is an interventionist art, coffee-table novelty, that will appeal to Kanye fans everywhere and those made curious by this enormous cultural phenomenon,” reads a description on its official website.