Police reportedly opened fire on London Bridge after reports of a man stabbing multiple people Friday afternoon London time.

According to UK Metropolitan Police, when the incident was reported to them at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET), police and emergency medical services immediately made their way to London Bridge.

There, police detained the alleged stabbing suspect and are reporting that “a number of people” have been “stabbed” and are injured.

Eyewitness are reporting the alleged attacker may have had some sort of vest on.

Police urge restraint in circulating video

Metro Police are also urging for “common sense and restraint” in circulating videos and pictures from the incident on social media until facts are gathered.

One such video of the aftermath of the alleged attack has been posted on social media and picked up by several media outlets. The video shows armed police surrounding a man in civilian clothes who appears to be wrestling another man on the ground.

You can see a clip of it here from BBC News:

‘Terror-related’?

Police say that details are still coming in regarding the events at London Bridge, but as a precaution, they are treating it as “terror-related.”

On June 3, 2017, a terrorist attack on London Bridge left eight dead and dozens more injured.

The three Islamic State terrorists, inspired by ISIS, rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before exiting the vehicle and going on a stabbing spree in the nearby Borough Market.

The terrorists shouted, “This is for Allah,” as they swung their knives indiscriminately.

As of yet, there are no reports linking terrorism with Friday’s incident.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.