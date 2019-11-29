Celebrations have erupted in Iraq’s Tahrir Square, where anti-government protesters have been camped out for nearly two months following an announcement by the Iraqi premier that he would be resigning.

The square in central Baghdad has been the epicenter of protests that began Oct. 17 to decry corruption, poor services and lack of jobs.

Shortly after Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his intention to resign Friday, protesters in Tahrir broke out in song and dance in celebration.

A 25-year-old protester, who identified herself by her first name Amira, said the resignation should have come many weeks ago.

“We will not stop with the Prime Minister, we still have more fighting to do. We will push forward until our demands are met.”

Abdul-Mahdi is resigning after a bit more than a year in office.

His statement, broadcast on Iraqi TV, comes a day after more than 40 protesters were killed by security forces and shortly after Iraq’s top Shiite cleric called on the parliament to withdraw support.

Abdul-Mahdi says he will present to parliament an official memorandum asking for the resignation of the current government.