Climate change activists swapped credit cards for homemade signs, using Black Friday to call attention to the climate change “crisis,” with some activists holding a “Black Friday Funeral for the Future” in Washington, DC.

The youth climate change activist organization Zero Hour tweeted in anticipation of Friday’s protests.

“Today on #thanksgiving , we eat and convince our family members to join us in the fight for climate justice,” the organization wrote on Thursday. “Tomorrow, we don’t go #blackfriday shopping, instead WE STRIKE for climate action! ⁣”:

Today on #thanksgiving 🍽, we eat and convince our family members to join us in the fight for climate justice.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Tomorrow, we don’t go #blackfriday shopping, instead WE STRIKE for climate action! ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Find a #climatestrike near you 👇🏼 https://t.co/BGniPgUbSk pic.twitter.com/MpRnapNuxK — Zero Hour (@ThisIsZeroHour) November 29, 2019

The group, as a whole, is demanding a Green New Deal, “environmental justice,” and “respect of indigenous land and sovereignty,” per its website.

Activists in Washington, DC, also planned to hold a “Black Friday Funeral For Future,” on Capitol grounds. The event also promised a funeral procession in order to “draw attention to the crisis and show that business, as usual, can not continue”:

Tomorrow we will be taking to the streets with @fridaysfuturedc to demand world leaders face the fact that we are in a #ClimateCrisis and it’s time for them to #ActNow. More info at https://t.co/QKrmjusmXx #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/lJ3YHcBsh7 — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) November 28, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted in support of the planned protests:

In September 7,5 million people around the world took to the streets. Tomorrow we’re doing it again. Everyone’s needed. Everyone’s welcome. Join us! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 28, 2019

As promised, protests popped up across the globe.

“We will be disrupting business as usual to make sure shoppers cannot ignore the climate emergency,” Lillie Schneyer, who reportedly helped coordinate Friday’s climate protest at the Water Tower Place mall in Chicago, Illinois, said.

She added:

Water Tower Place is an ideal setting for us to draw attention to the culpability of large corporations and fast fashion who have put profits for a greedy few ahead of the needs of many, contributing to catastrophic impacts on our climate and the rising inequality and poor working conditions that we see as twin crises in our country today.

NOW: Dozens of young people disrupt #BlackFriday shopping as usual in Chicago’s Water Tower Place to demand action on the #climatecrisis and to respect Indigenous rights! #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/TXayEkEqoK — Charlie Jiang (@charlieyj12) November 29, 2019

More:

Happening now! #BlackFriday2019

Or #BuyNothingDay? Endless consumerism cannot be sustainable in a world with limited natural resources. We are using 1.7x Earth’s biocapacity and growing each year. pic.twitter.com/RsLBZ6C1TM — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019

All around the world people are rising up to demand a safe and healthy planet for all of us. To everyone standing up – thank you. We are in a #climateemergency, it’s time our governments acted like it. #ActOnClimate #climateaction #climatecrisis #climatestrike #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/WrlfspCTf6 — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) November 29, 2019

We’re marching for major, systemic change — no more excuses or delays! Are you with us? #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/n8uFTyNLRf — Leadnow (@leadnowca) November 29, 2019

After Friday (Jumu’ah) prayer some of our congregants, staff and school children from Al Mizan Primary School took to the streets to raise awareness on the #Climatecrisis on Whitechapel Road. #Climatechange #climatestrike #climateemergency #climatestrikes pic.twitter.com/auMcadRCAv — East London Mosque & London Muslim Centre (@elondonmosque) November 29, 2019

Inspired by #Fridays4Future founder @GretaThunberg, young activists in 157 countries staged a #climatestrike to pressure world leaders to act before next week’s UN summit. pic.twitter.com/1zycxfwbjm — DW News (@dwnews) November 29, 2019

Some of the signs on display in front of the NWT Legislative Assembly. #Yellowknife #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/2VdQtqsw65 — Emily Blake (@BlakeEmily) November 29, 2019

Chorlton school students leading umucu and man uni students on #ClimateStrike #UCUStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/1J0EcjHu28 — UMUCU (@UM_UCU) November 29, 2019

Massive turnout in London for the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Ga8Zs94WTX — Jake Woodier (@JakeWoodier) November 29, 2019

There’s another global #ClimateStrike happening today, starting in Australia where thousands of young people sat in outside political party offices in Sydney & around the country to demand action.pic.twitter.com/JiCDhqEYWh — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 29, 2019

Numbers still building at Leinster House. Anyone hoping this issue is “going away” will be very disappointed as #climate strikers stand their ground #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/EykwXciiRr — John Gibbons (@think_or_swim) November 29, 2019

Today inspiring young climate activists are taking to the streets as part of the international #ClimateStrike The climate crisis threatens us all. I’m proud to stand in support of those taking action & to have been awarded 100% by the Guardian for my environmental voting record pic.twitter.com/f9Z8HewRSs — Richard Burgon (@RichardBurgon) November 29, 2019

Young people have done an *amazing* job over the past year of pushing the #ClimateEmergency up the political agenda, where it should be. #ClimateStrike #Hereford pic.twitter.com/3pQWXtqFOq — Ellie Chowns MEP (@EllieChownsMEP) November 29, 2019