The Ukrainian government is looking for ways to improve its relationship with President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump mocks Newsweek over story on Thanksgiving plans Obama looms over divided Democratic primary Fox News host on Warren: ‘Fitting’ to talk about ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving MORE and could announce investigations that may be helpful to him politically, CNN reported Friday, citing two sources who recently met with Ukrainian officials.

It is not clear what those probes could cover or when they would be announced, according to the network.

Potential investigations by Ukraine have been a focus of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump. The probe began following revelations that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenClarence Thomas blasts his Biden-led confirmation hearings: ‘The idea was to get rid of me’ Obama looms over divided Democratic primary Fox News host on Warren: ‘Fitting’ to talk about ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving MORE.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has since publicly said that Ukraine should look into Biden.

A series of current and former officials have testified in recent weeks regarding Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffMemo to Democrats: What’s the rush? Adam Schiff’s ‘Trump Show’: Was it a hit with the undecideds? The Hill’s Morning Report — House set for Phase 3 of impeachment push MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday informed Democratic lawmakers that the committees leading the impeachment probe are putting together a report for the Judiciary Committee that they hope to send after members return from Thanksgiving recess.

“Over the course of our inquiry, we have uncovered a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest,” Schiff wrote.