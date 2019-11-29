Advertisement

Armed police shot dead a knifeman wearing a fake suicide vest on London Bridge today after he stabbed up to five people in a shocking terrorist attack as frightened crowds fled the scene.

Up to five people were stabbed before the knife maniac ran onto London Bridge shortly before 2pm, where dramatic video showed he was tackled to the ground by at least six heroic members of the public.

Seconds later police told people on top of the suspect to move away, before dragging the last bystander to safety and opening fire. Officers were heard shouting ‘stop moving’ twice before shooting the man at close range.

One of the brave heroes was on the other side of the bridge, before tackling the man and wrestling the knife off him. The suspect lay on the ground still moving as officers backed away – clearly fearing they were still in danger.

Meanwhile police immediately evacuated the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market, as hundreds of frightened bystanders began screaming and running for their lives as they heard shots being fired.

Witnesses described a scene of panic around London Bridge, with ambulance crews giving CPR to one victim on the floor near Monument Underground station and some people helped to their feet after falling over in the rush.

Today’s incident comes two and a half years after the horrifying terrorist attack on London Bridge in June 2017 which saw Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, kill eight people and injure 48 others.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ‘being kept updated’ as he abandoned campaigning and rushed back to Westminster from his Uxbridge constituency. It comes weeks after the UK’s terror threat level was downgraded.

Extra police officers will be on patrol across London in the wake of the attack, while British Transport Police said there also would be more officers on the transport network including firearms officers and other specialist teams.

Up to five people were stabbed before the knife maniac ran onto London Bridge shortly before 2pm this afternoon, where dramatic video (pictured above) showed he was tackled to the ground by at least six heroic members of the public

One of the bystanders on London Bridge was seen holding a knife (left) which appeared to have been taken from the suspect. Another man – believed to be the shot knifeman – could be seen lying on the ground, close to a knife (circled, right)

The eyewitness video appears to show a man on the pavement of the north-bound carriageway on the western side today

Police apprehend a man in an street on the south side of London Bridge today as they respond to the incident

Police at Borough Market after a knifeman was shot by officers on London Bridge this afternoon

A person is assisted after falling when police evacuated people from Borough Market near London Bridge this afternoon

People are evacuated from London Bridge in the capital this afternoon after a police incident

Police on Cannon Street in London near the scene of the incident on London Bridge in the capital today

Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on London Bridge this afternoon

A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon after the incident today

Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those stabbed were ‘seriously injured’, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was ‘very concerned’ and President Donald Trump said the US pledges ‘full support to our ally, the United Kingdom’.

One video showed what appeared to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video could be heard saying: ‘They’ve actually got guns out.’

Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said outside the New Scotland Yard headquarters shortly after 4pm: ‘At approximately 2pm today, police were called to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

‘Emergency services attended including officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London Police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.’

Onlooker Zack Shooter said police almost knocked him over as they ran towards the incident, adding: ‘Then loads of cars with sirens all rushed past me at full speed.’

Police evacuated London Bridge station and the surrounding area. Mr Basu said that specialist officers had been deployed after reports that the suspect had an explosive vest, but the device was believed to be a ‘hoax’.

Armed police officers at the scene on London Bridge this afternoon following the terrorist incident

Police cordon around the incident at London Bridge today, with officers seen near Bank Underground station

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station after the incident today

Metropolitan Police armed response officers patrol inside Borough Market in London this afternoon

People stand outside London Bridge station after it was closed following the incident nearby this afternoon

Police walk through the Borough Market area after a man was shot by officers on London Bridge this afternoon

Metropolitan Police armed response officers gather near Borough Market after shots were fired on London Bridge today

Police stand at Borough Market as they control the crowds at London Bridge this afternoon

Forensics officers make their way to London Bridge after police shot a man on the bridge this afternoon

He added: ‘Due to reports that the suspect might have had an explosive device specialist officers attended the scene. However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device.’

PM abandons election campaign and rushes back to Downing Street Boris Johnson interrupted his election campaign and rushed to Downing Street following today’s suspected terror attack which left one person dead and at least five injured. The Prime Minister rushed back into Central London from his Uxbridge constituency following the drama in the heart of the capital. His spokesman said he would be receiving ‘further updates’ on the unfolding incident. At the start of November the UK’s terrorism threat level was downgraded to ‘substantial’ from ‘severe’, meaning an attack was now ‘likely’ rather than ‘highly likely’. There are five levels of terror threat, with the highest being ‘critical’ – meaning that an attack is highly likely and will come in the near future. After dropping from the second-highest tier, severe, the UK is now on the third rung of danger.

A cordon was set up at Borough Market while evacuation continued from shops and businesses.

Mr Basu said he would give updates to the families of those injured ‘as soon as we can get that information’.

‘A number of other people received injuries during this incident. As soon as we can provide further updates on their condition, we will,’ he told the press conference.

‘Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everybody who has been involved in this and is anxiously waiting for information on their loved ones.

‘As soon as we can get that information, we will get it to you.’

The response from officers led scores of people to run down St Thomas’ Street. Police said they were treating the evacuation of the area surrounding Borough Market as a ‘major incident.’

Station staff at Monument claimed five people have been injured in the London Bridge knife attack. The Tube station has been closed off as armed police investigate.

Salih Tasdemir was at Kaplan International College when he saw videos of the attack on social media.

‘Then I saw police outside and there was an alarm inside the college,’ the 17-year-old said. ‘Then the police were telling us to leave. People were running. I was really scared.’

Staff working for News UK, whose offices are by London Bridge station, reported being held in their building as police dealt with the incident.

Dan Wooton, executive editor at The Sun, tweeted: ‘Police dogs at work on London Bridge. We are currently in lockdown in the News building after advice for police.’

A woman is carried away from the scene by police officers at London Bridge this afternoon

Armed police with dogs patrol along Cannon Street in London today after the incident on London Bridge

Armed police at the scene today after witnesses reported hearing gunshots at London Bridge

Police at the scene of the incident on London Bridge in the capital this afternoon

People fleeing from Borough Market in London following a police incident this afternoon

Traffic is stopped and people are held behind a police cordon near Borough Market today

A man who works across the road from Borough Market said he had heard reports of a man with a knife who had been shot by police. ‘A lorry crossed over into both lanes and police were shooting at it from both sides,’ he said.

‘Apparently there was an assailant with knife. They’ve taped past our office now and we can’t get in.’

What happened in 2017’s London Bridge attack? Eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured when terrorists struck on London Bridge two years ago. Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing random members of the public around Borough Market. Police with riot shields on London Bridge on June 3, 2017 The trio were armed with ceramic knives and had fake suicide belts strapped around their waists during the marauding attack on the evening of June 3 2017. Unarmed police officers, medics and members of the public rushed to help save lives during the attackers’ rampage around Borough Market. In less than 10 minutes, Butt, Redouane and Zaghba were shot dead after confronting armed officers in Stoney Street. Emergency personnel on London Bridge on June 3, 2017 At an inquest at the Old Bailey earlier this year, a jury found that the three terrorists were lawfully killed. A separate inquest concluded victims Xavier Thomas, 45, Chrissy Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were unlawfully killed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: ‘I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.’

Mr Johnson is returning from his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency to Downing Street where he will get further information on the London Bridge incident.

‘PM on his way back to No 10 from his constituency where he will receive further updates on the London Bridge incident,’ the Prime Minister’s official spokesman messaged.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.’

Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: ‘Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding.’

In a statement outside Scotland Yard, Sadiq Khan thanked members of the public who risked ‘their own safety this afternoon’.

‘I want to thank our brave emergency services who responded to today’s horrific attack,’ the mayor told a press conference at Scotland Yard.

‘Every day, they put their lives on the line for us, running towards danger in order to keep us safe. I’d also like to thank members of the public who risked their own safety this afternoon. They are the best of us.’

Mr Khan asked all Londoners to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo was murdered in a terror attack in Batley during the EU referendum campaign, tweeted: ‘Please no one on any side use this for party advantage. Let it be a moment where we genuinely come together and show that terrorism will not divide us.’

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood, who helped tackle a terror attack outside Parliament in 2017, tweeted that today’s incident was a ‘stark reminder of the dangerous and diverse threats we continue to face but also of the incredible bravery and professionalism of our emergency services in so swiftly closing this incident down’.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said: ‘President Trump has been briefed on this morning’s attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation. The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom.’

During a campaign visit to Cardiff, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson expressed concern at the incident at London Bridge.

Ms Swinson said: ‘Clearly, we don’t know the exact details of what has happened, and my thoughts are with everybody who has been caught up in that incident in whatever way.

‘Including, of course, the brave police who are dealing with it with professionalism and in the way in which they do become the first responders in these difficult times.’

A witness who was on a bus going over the bridge said she thought she saw a ‘stab vest or some sort of explosive vest’ worn by the person lying on the bridge.

Kirsten Jones told BBC News: ‘We thought it looked like there was a fight going on, people sort of tussling with each other, and then you realise it was police wrestling with one tall, bearded man.

Police officers guard outside Borough Market after an incident at London Bridge this afternoon

A Metropolitan Police armed response officer stands guard near Borough Market after today

People leave the area as armed police with dogs patrol along Cannon Street in London this afternoon

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in the capital this afternoon

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station today

Police on Cannon Street in London near the scene of the incident on London Bridge in the capital this afternoon

Police apprehend a man in an street on the south side of London Bridge in the capital

Members of the police and emergency services arriving at Monument Tube station in London today

A Metropolitan Police armedResponse officer stands guard near Borough Market after the incident today

‘I had my baby with me so I moved behind the stairwell to be safe, but then there was two shots, or two loud pops, I think, I think they were gun shots, two loud pops, and I also saw a dispensed taser and then the guy was lying on the floor.

‘He then pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it’s a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.

** Did you see the incident? Email terri-ann.williams@mailonline.co.uk or tips@dailymail.com call 020 3615 1762 **

‘Of course on the bus, we’re panicking, we’re almost as close as the police to him, and he was sort of lying there pulling his coat backwards, and the police were shouting at him and staying back from him.’

Construction worker Howard Walsh said that he and his colleagues saw the member of the public who restrained the attacker being led away by ambulance workers.

He said: ‘We had literally finished working in House of Fraser. We were told to evacuate. We came out and were escorted up the road. We saw one person with a stab wound in his chest, escorted further up the road.’

Mr Walsh, 30, said that the victim appeared to have been stabbed on his left hand side but that they ‘seemed alright’ as they were led away by ambulance workers.

One business owner said she had been crossing London Bridge to get to her shop on the north side when police officers stopped her.

A woman, third right, is assisted after falling when police evacuated people from Borough Market in London today

Police officers close to a scene of the incident at London Bridge this afternoon

People leave the area near Borough Market after the incident at London Bridge this afternoon

Armed police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on London Bridge in the capital today

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of the reported shooting in London today

Police at the scene on London Bridge as officers respond to reports of an incident

She said that was when she heard at least five or six gunshots and said that her store has been evacuated.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, added: ‘I was approaching London Bridge and a policeman would not let me through.

London Bridge incident comes weeks after terror threat level downgraded The incident on London Bridge comes weeks after the UK’s terrorism threat level was downgraded. Police said they are treating the stabbing, in which a man was shot by police, ‘as though it is terror-related’. The threat level was lowered on November 4 to ‘substantial’ from ‘severe’, meaning attacks were thought to be ‘likely’ rather than ‘highly likely’. Announcing the decision, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security. ‘Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat, and an attack might well occur without further warning. ‘As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police. ‘Government, police and intelligence agencies will continue to work tirelessly to address the threat posed by terrorism in all its forms. ‘The threat level is kept under constant review.’ The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), an organisation made up of Government departments and other public bodies which reports to MI5, makes the decision on the threat level independently of ministers after weighing up intelligence and information on known terrorist groups. A review is carried out every six months. The level was raised to ‘critical’ in May 2017 after the Manchester Arena bombing and it was later downgraded to ‘severe’ in September of that year. The threat level was downgraded earlier this month as the general who oversaw the US raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi warned the country was on alert for possible ‘retribution attacks’ by extremists, while other terrorism experts reportedly warned security services would be ‘braced for attempts to avenge his death’.

‘We heard shooting, it was about five or six shots, I heard five or six quite clearly. All my staff have been evacuated.’

A video emerged showing police officers aiming guns at a white lorry that jackknifed across London Bridge.

The footage shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container. London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

Witness Amanda Hunter, who was on a bus across the bridge when she heard shots fired, told BBC News: ‘(The bus) all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man.

‘It seemed like there was something in his hand, I’m not 100 per cent sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.

‘We were stopped on a bus for only a minute or a minute-and-a-half, and then we were able to safely get off the bridge.’

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard ‘five or six’ gunshots.

Ms Benfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and ‘ran like hell’ to escape the shots.

Ms Bensfield, who was visibly shaken by the incident, said: ‘I just ran as fast as I could. Hearing gunshots and running from them is not really a good feeling.

‘I was on the bus and there was a lot of traffic, but I remember it stopped. Then all of a sudden I see police officers yelling and people running off the bridge. I said ‘please let me out, please let me out.’

‘Then I just ran as fast as I could. ‘Pop pop pop’ that’s what it sounded like. Unfortunately I know what gunshots sound like.’

Connor Allen, who was in his van on the bridge when it was evacuated said: ‘Everyone just started running, you heard these pops and that was it. We just got out the van and started running.’

London Ambulance Service said it had declared a major incident.

A statement on Twitter said: ‘We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge. We will share more information as soon as we have it.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and City of London Police.

‘A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.’

The force added: ‘At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.

‘One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.’

‘We are aware of reports circulating on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.’

A witness who works in a stall in Borough Market, told how it looked like a minor incident at first. Laurence Verfaillie said: ‘I thought it was a car crash, it looked like it was pretty minor.

Metropolitan Police Armed Response officers gather near Borough Market after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge on November 29, 2019 in London, England

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station today

Police cars and vans respond to the incident on London Bridge this afternoon

Scotland Yard said officers are ‘dealing with an incident at London Bridge’ this afternoon

‘Suddenly a trader told me the ice cream seller on the bridge has run away yelling there has been an incident. Another trader said police were looking for someone.

‘Suddenly people were taking refuge in our shop before we got told to leave. We still think about what happened last time.’

Pub-goers were told by police to leave immediately and run as gunshots were heard in the London Bridge area.

Luke Redman, 25, was in the Monument pub with a full pint when officers entered.

Mr Redman, a data scientist said he heard ’12 or 15 (gunshots) in about 10 seconds,’ as he left the pub and ran down an alleyway to escape.

One video posted to social media showed a man, apparently the suspect, grappling with some other men.

As he tried to get up from the floor, he then collapsed to the ground after being hit by what appeared to be gunfire.

A white truck across part of London Bridge during the incident on the Bridge in Central London this afternoon

People running away from Borough Market in London after police told them to leave the area

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in the capital this afternoon

Vehicles over London Bridge this afternoon as police confirm they are dealing with an incident

Emergency services vehicles are pictured dealing with an incident on London Bridge today

People running away from Borough Market in London after police tell to them to leave the area

Police at the scene of the incident on London Bridge in the capital this afternoon

Police urged anyone near the scene today to ‘follow the directions of any officer on the ground’

Police are ‘in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge’, officers said

Another video filmed from a nearby bus showed the apparent suspect being shot as he lay on the ground. Another man in a suit and jacket could be seen running from him, having retrieved a large knife.

‘We just ran like hell’: City workers and tourists tell of stampede as terror returns to a crowded London Bridge for the second time in two years City workers and tourists have told of their panic as terror returned to a crowded London Bridge for the second time in two years today. Armed police shot a man on London Bridge today in an incident that has left one person dead and up to five people injured as the Met says it is treating it as ‘terror-related’. Many have described how they were told to leave the area by police, heard shots and saw people running for their lives as panicked Londoners fled Borough Market in a ‘stampede’ after gunshots were heard. People flee the scene as emergency services respond to a shooting incident on London Bridge Nurse Jackie Benfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard ‘five or six’ gunshots. Ms Benfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and ‘ran like hell’ to escape the shots. Connor Allen, who was in his van on the bridge when it was evacuated said: ‘Everyone just started running, you heard these pops and that was it. We just got out the van and started running.’ One business owner said she had been crossing London Bridge to get to her shop on the north side when police officers stopped her. She said that was when she heard at least five or six gunshots and said that her store has been evacuated. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, added: ‘I was approaching London Bridge and a policeman would not let me through. ‘We heard shooting, it was about five or six shots, I heard five or six quite clearly. ‘All my staff have been evacuated.’ Mike King, a parish councillor at St Magnus-the-Martyr, a church near London Bridge, told BBC News that members of the public were directed into the church by police. He said: ‘They were directed inside by police outside, directing people to go into the buildings nearby, as you know there are a number of offices near to us. ‘So everybody has been ushered into offices and buildings close by, we’ve had a number of people come in to see us.’ He added: ‘We heard a noise that I thought was firecrackers going off earlier on.’ A witness who works in a stall in Borough Market, said it looked like a minor incident at first. Laurence Verfaillie said: ‘I thought it was a car crash, it looked like it was pretty minor. ‘Suddenly a trader told me the ice cream seller on the bridge has run away yelling there has been an incident. ‘Another trader said police were looking for someone. ‘Suddenly people were taking refuge in our shop before we got told to leave. ‘We still think about what happened last time.’ Kelby McNally, works in the Northern and Shell Building on Lower Thames Street near to London Bridge. She said: ‘I was coming out of Pret on Eastcheap and there were loads of people just running, I thought it was a fire alarm or something, and then I saw two girls from my office who told me not to go back there. ‘I asked what had happened, and they said they had heard gunshots and now everyone is running. ‘City of London police officers and paramedics told us, ‘You need to go that way, do not go near London Bridge, run that way’. ‘Everyone was running, so then we came to where the Sky Garden building is and the security guards let everyone in. We’re sat in the foyer of this building, and everyone is running outside. Now everyone is being let out of this building but they’re saying you cannot walk back towards London Bridge, go towards Liverpool Street.’ Pub-goers were also told by police to leave immediately and run as gunshots were heard in the London Bridge area. Luke Redman, 25, was in the Monument pub with a full pint when officers entered. Mr Redman, a data scientist said he heard ’12 or 15 (gunshots) in about 10 seconds,’ as he left the pub and ran down an alleyway to escape.

After at least two shots were heard, passengers could be heard screaming, with one shouting: ‘What the f***, they’ve killed him.’

A 31-year-old man who works in an office on Upper Thames Street, overlooking London Bridge, said he heard multiple gun shots coming from the bridge.

‘The first thing I saw was just police cars on the bridge and people were still walking around there. This was before all the armed police came in. Then there were loads of police and loads of gunshots.

‘The next thing I saw, about 10 or 15 minutes later, was a guy being dragged [by police], then later on I saw a woman being carried on a green sheet.

‘She was being carried by four police officers and one appeared to be talking to her.’

The witness said he said saw police ‘drag’ another man along the bridge.

‘When the guy was being dragged there was a man walking behind him who was topless and had blood on him,’ the witness said.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

‘Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,’ he said.

‘There appeared to be a fight going on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.’

‘Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man.

‘Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

‘I can’t see what’s happening now because we’ve been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

‘Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared.’

‘There are more police coming into the area as I’m speaking, they’re telling people to clear, to move back,’ Mr McManus continued.

‘We’ve been moved back hundreds of metres back from the northern side of the bridge, and I can only assume the same has happened on the southern side of the bridge as well.’

The BBC correspondent said he could see a man lying on the ground but the situation was ‘ongoing’.

‘There appeared to be a fight going on on the bridge, from what I could see, several people tried to restrain a man and it was then that armed police arrived and they fired shots at this person,’ he said.

‘The last I could see before we were moving from the bridge was lying on the ground.

‘Since then, since we’ve been moved back, I’ve heard several more shots fired as well. So at this moment it seems to be a developing situation.’

On the picture on London Bridge, Mr McManus said: ‘It’s a busy, sunny Friday afternoon, with lots and lots of people out on the streets.

‘Many people going into London Bridge, which is a major train station for people travelling out to the south of London and to the south coast.

‘Of course, this is the business district, the City of London, so it’s incredibly busy here but right now all the traffic has come to a complete halt, the police ticker tape has gone up, there’s police cars everywhere.

‘I can see traffic being turned around to go back where it came from, because the whole of London Bridge, has now been sealed off and those armed police are on the bridge right now.’

Kelby McNally, OK! Online’s editor, works in the Northern and Shell Building on Lower Thames Street near to London Bridge.

She said: ‘I was coming out of Pret on Eastcheap and there were loads of people just running, I thought it was a fire alarm or something, and then I saw two girls from my office who told me not to go back there. I asked what had happened, and they said they had heard gunshots and now everyone is running.

‘City of London police officers and paramedics told us, ‘You need to go that way, do not go near London Bridge, run that way’.

‘Everyone was running, so then we came to where the Sky Garden building is and the security guards let everyone in. We’re sat in the foyer of this building, and everyone is running outside.

‘Now everyone is being let out of this building but they’re saying you cannot walk back towards London Bridge, go towards Liverpool Street.’

British Transport Police said London Bridge station has been closed.

The force tweeted: ‘We are aware of an incident at London Bridge and are assisting our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police.

‘London Bridge station is currently closed and trains are none stopping. Please check with the Metropolitan Police for further updates.’

** Did you see the incident? Email terri-ann.williams@mailonline.co.uk or tips@dailymail.com call 020 3615 1762 **