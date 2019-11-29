Former Maryland Democrat Governor Martin O’Malley forced Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli to leave a bar in Maryland during a Thanksgiving eve event after he berated Cuccinelli over immigration policies, according to witnesses.

The alleged incident took place at the Dubliner, an Irish pub on Capitol Hill where the two men were attending an event with graduates of Gonzaga College High School, where they both graduated from in the 1980s.

Siobhan Arnold, who claims to work in media relations at Villanova University, wrote on Twitter, “Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!!”

In an interview with The Washington Post, Arnold said, “O’Malley was shouting,” adding that Cuccinelli did not appear to even want to engage with an allegedly belligerent O’Malley, “I don’t think Cuccinelli was responding. I think he’s like, ‘Time to go. Just got here and I’m leaving.’”

The Post added that O’Malley taunted Cuccinelli, asking him if “he wanted to throw a punch.”

In a statement to Fox News, Cuccinelli said that O’Malley was cursing so loudly that people on the opposite end of the bar could hear him and that he was hot-headed “to the point of veins bulging on his neck.”

O’Malley did not deny using obscenities during an interview with the Post.

Cuccinelli told Fox News, “As I walked up to one of the bars among several in The Dubliner to order my Guinness, I heard screaming and cussing behind me to my left, which I did not immediately take notice of other than the fact that it was louder than everything else in the pub.”

“When I turned to look I saw O’Malley and he was obviously screaming at me,” Cuccinelli continued. “For a moment I thought he was trying to be funny, as we’ve met before, which I thought was strange. It was immediately clear that he was cursing and screaming for real, to the point of veins bulging on his neck.”

“O’Malley pushed his way through the small group to confront me face to face, still cursing me, the President, and my Italian ancestry and he got right up in my face, bumped up against me and invited me to take a swing at him,” Cuccinelli continued.

Cuccinelli realized that he had to be the bigger person, saying “at which point I said ‘Martin, one of us has to rise above this, and it’s obviously not going to be you.’”

Cuccinelli told Fox News that O’Malley’s comments about the Trump administration’s immigration policies were “odd” since his comments “applied to President Obama’s policies, a fact he clearly did not appreciate me pointing out (without screaming it, btw).”

“Martin’s behavior was as sad as it was shocking,” Cuccinelli said. “I learned on the other side of the pub that Martin’s screaming was so loud that people on the other side of the pub heard him. I also learned from others who have known Martin for years that while his behavior was shocking, it was not new to them.”