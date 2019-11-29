The 2019 Egg Bowl ended in absolute chaos.

When Ole Miss scored with four seconds remaining in regulation, the game looked destined for overtime. That was until Rebels wideout Elijah Moore got a little too frisky when celebrating his touchdown that cut Mississippi State’s lead to 21-20.

Yes, that is Moore crawling on the turf and pretending to pee like a dog (in homage to DK Metcalf) — a celebration that drew a 15-yard penalty. Instead of setting up a normal extra point, the try was 15 yards longer than usual.

Predictably, Luke Logan pushed his kick to the right, allowing Mississippi State to hold on to a wild 21-20 win.

THE KICK IS NO GOOD! MISSISSIPPI STATE WINS THE EGG BOWL! pic.twitter.com/Cf6JA3bAJg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2019

There were still four seconds remaining when Logan missed the extra point, but that didn’t stop the Mississippi State bench from storming out onto the field, drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the entire team.

When the field was finally cleared, Ole Miss attempted an onside kick that was recovered by MSU. From there, MSU was able to take a knee and finally watch the final seconds tick off the clock in a win that clinched bowl eligibility.

Moore’s touchdown capped off a wild 12-play, 82-yard drive that included a 57-yard completion from Matt Corral to Braylon Sanders on fourth-and-24 from the Ole Miss 14-yard line. In all, the drive included five penalties, including a Mississippi State offsides penalty that gave Ole Miss an automatic first down on a fourth-down play from inside the MSU 10.

Eventually, Corral — who replaced starter John Rhys Plumlee and threw an interception on the previous drive — found Moore for a two-yard score. But Moore’s celebration ended up costing his team a chance to beat its archrival for a second straight season.

View photos (via ESPN) More

For Ole Miss, the loss drops its record to 4-8 for the season. On the other side, Mississippi State got to 6-6 — the necessary threshold for bowl eligibility — while rumors about head coach Joe Moorhead’s job status continue to swirl.

And for fans of college football, the game delivered one of the most memorable finishes of the 2019 season.

More from Yahoo Sports: