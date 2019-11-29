On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” historian Douglas Brinkley predicted President Donald Trump would lose the public support after Democrats vote to impeach him.

Brinkley said, “When you have 50% of the country wanting you, not just impeached, but removed from office and the game hasn’t even gotten fast yet. I think once the vote is taken by Congress to impeach him and he’s wearing the ‘I’ on his chest, you’re going to see that movement grow even more. It tells you he doesn’t have a lot of friends. He’s a base politician. He doesn’t know how to turn this around. I think the charges of corruption are just deep and real.”

He continued, “Donald trump’s heading right into a 2020 election and the Democrats are going to pound Trump on being a kind of fake president, somebody who’s subpar in his behavior and has been running the most corrupt administration since Warren Harding.”

He added, “The hatred of Donald Trump in the Democratic Party is even deeper than Democratic disdain for Richard Nixon during the dark days of Watergate.”

