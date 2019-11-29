Friday on CNN, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said some “absurd” people who said President Donald Trump was the “chosen one,” were worshiping President Donald Trump “as if he were some kind of a God.”

Dent said, “I find it absolutely head-slapping people could be so swayed by demagoguery that they could actually almost, you know, worship this man as if he were some kind of a God. I mean, whatever happened to a healthy skepticism about politicians? I mean, this is just the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard. Ridiculous.”

“It’s an insult to the actual chosen one, whoever that may be, that we would suggest that Donald Trump is the chosen one,” he continued. “This is where I think people have to really get about their—get their senses back and be skeptical of a politician, not cynical, somewhat skeptical. This is absurd people would say this.”

